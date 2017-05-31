Sexting Bill Could Send Teens And Their Parents To Jail For 15 Years

The House wants to protect children, but children and their families will be collateral. As the saying goes: "The road to Hell is paved with good intentions."

While we panic over Russia and President Donald Trump's administration, the House of Representatives is hard at work on new destructive policies. A severely misguided bill, that surprisingly bridged party divides, recently passed the House with only 53 Democrats and two Republicans voting in opposition to it. Depending on how the Senate votes, this new legislation could criminalize sexting amongst teens.

Uncontroversially titled "The Protecting Against Child Exploitation Act of 2017," the bill proposes to “criminalize the knowing consent of the visual depiction, or live transmission, of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and for other purposes.” In short, teens caught sexting could face a mandatory minimum of 15 years in jail, and so could their parents.

The proposal states that “any parent, legal guardian, or person having custody or control of a minor” who “knowingly permits such minor to engage in, or to assist any other person to engage in, sexually explicit conduct knowing that a visual depiction of such conduct will be produced or transmitted shall be punished."

The language of the bill is incredibly vague, particularly the term "knowingly permits." Without any further specifications, any parent aware of their child engaging in sexting who does not then take their phone and remove their internet access could be sentenced to the mandatory minimum. This attacks the right of parents to make their own decisions when it comes to their child, for there are certainly those who may decide to approach their child's sexting using methods other than censorship and isolation.

Point-blank: This bill is insane. It originated as an attempt to curb predators and child pornography, but how destroying families will help do this is beyond us.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) has called the proposal "deadly and counterproductive." She conceded that, "While the bill is well intended, it is overbroad in scope and will punish the very people it indicates it is designed to protect: our children."

Lee also said that the act would "exacerbate overwhelming concerns with the unfair and unjust mandatory minimum sentencing that contributes to the overcriminalization of juveniles and mass incarceration generally."

Rep. Bobby Scott (D-VA) stated during a debate on the House floor that one of the most disturbing things about this new legislation is how it would impose equal mandatory minimums on an attempt or a conspiracy.

“That means if a teenager attempts to obtain a photo of sexually explicit conduct by requesting it from his teenage girlfriend, the judge must sentence that teenager to prison for at least 15 years for making such an attempt,” Scott explained to fellow lawmakers. “If a teenager goads a friend to ask a teenager to take a sexually explicit image of herself, just by asking, he could be guilty of conspiracy or attempt, and the judge must sentence that teenager to at least 15 years in prison.”

If this bill passes the Senate its ramifications would be devastating. Supporters of the proposal say that it would not have as harsh of an impact as its opponents believe because individual cases would be left to the discretion of the judge, but that's putting a lot of faith in a legal system that fails many. While the act would certainly prosecute some terrible people, it has the disturbing potential to throw good people under the bus.

What Congress should be doing is educating families on how to foster positive sexuality in their children and encourage them to be responsible and respectful. Congress should be an ally to parents who are working hard to raise their children into healthy adults and pass policies that provide them with the tools to do so instead of inserting the government squarely into the living rooms of families.