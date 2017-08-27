After Hurricane Harvey, Houston Man Goes Fishing In His Living Room

A family affected by Hurricane Harvey found their home filled with flood water. Watch to see what they find swimming in their living room.

Hurricane Harvey could bring up to 50 inches of rain by late this week, with water levels rising in rivers, on highways, and in homes.

While most victims of Harvey are expecting fallen debris, landslides, and flooding, did anyone expect fish?

That's exactly what a Houston resident found in his home after it was flooded from the hurricane.

Look at that impressive catch. What a technique! Do you think they'll release their find, or save it for a rainy day?

It's nice to see residents taking time to have fun amongst the otherwise daunting effects of Harvey.

The hurricane has incited the worst flooding the region has ever seen, and there is still more rainfall expected.

This event is unprecedented & all impacts are unknown & beyond anything experienced. Follow orders from officials to ensure safety. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/IjpWLey1h8 — NWS (@NWS) August 27, 2017

If you're in the area, remember to stay safe and follow safety instructions.

