How A Stream Of Petty Tweets Put Trump At Odds With The World

President Donald Trump seems to have no problems with alienating everyone under the sun, from the media to members of his own party. What is he trying to do?

Scrolling through the president's tweets, it's almost as if he has no business trying to build bridges and bring Americans together. Rather, he remains busy dividing the country between Americans versus their crass leader.

Since early Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump used Twitter to complain about everyone, from the NFL to members of his own party.

Sparing nobody, Trump seemed to be on a mission to make as many enemies as possible.

First, he targeted the NFL by threatening to end the behemoth's tax breaks, a statement that is inaccurate. In the same tweet, he also took a stab at players who exercise their First Amendment rights.

Why is the NFL getting massive tax breaks while at the same time disrespecting our Anthem, Flag and Country? Change tax law! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

Then, he aimed at Democrats at Congress, complaining that they do not want to focus on immigration reform because they fail to see the merit in building a wasteful wall between Mexico and the United States that will add to the deficit. He also attacked Republicans for not passing healthcare reform, threatening to use executive power to go around Congress.

The problem with agreeing to a policy on immigration is that the Democrats don't want secure borders,they don't care about safety for U.S.A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

Since Congress can't get its act together on HealthCare, I will be using the power of the pen to give great HealthCare to many people - FAST — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

After alienating several people of his own party, the president then continued with the insults, targeting Jemele Hill, whose suspension from ESPN came after her comments regarding NFL advertisers who were against players kneeling in protest.

With Jemele Hill at the mike, it is no wonder ESPN ratings have "tanked," in fact, tanked so badly it is the talk of the industry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

Finally, Trump once again attacked Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) while also insulting the “failing” New York Times.

The Failing @nytimes set Liddle' Bob Corker up by recording his conversation. Was made to sound a fool, and that's what I am dealing with! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

In a recent interview, Corker expressed concerns regarding Trump’s fitness to serve, questioning his stability and competence. Prior to Tuesday’s very public attacks, Corker even tweeted about the president, calling the White House an “adult day care center.”

It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 8, 2017

As Trump doubles down on these feuds, attacking everyone under the sun, it’s clear that his bullying instinct speaks louder than his duty to put the country first.

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Reuters/Jim Lo Scalzo