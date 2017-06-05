Supporting victims of terror attacks goes far beyond 140 characters. Here are three simple things you can do during a time of crisis that will help immensely.

While tweeting your thoughts and prayers to victims of terror is a quick and easy way to acknowledge tragedy and those affected by it, there are many other ways to lend a helping hand during times of need.

Within the last two weeks, the world has been devastated by three back-to-back attacks including one in the United States and two in the United Kingdom.

The horrific train attack in Portland, Oregon, left two innocent people dead while the Manchester suicide bombing following an Ariana Grande concert claimed 22 lives. The most recent London Bridge attacks resulted in at least seven casualties and 50 injuries.

Here are examples of how to take a step beyond social media and support the victims of these recent attacks. These are also good to keep in mind for any future tragedies that may occur.

Donate Money:

Although sparing money isn’t always the easiest solution, depending on your financial situation, it’s important to remember that any little bit helps in a crisis situation. You may not have much to give, but what you do will undoubtedly be appreciated.

Three Muslim-led fundraising initiatives set up to cover health expenses and funeral costs for the victims of the Portland stabbing raised nearly $1 million within days of the attack.

Be on the lookout for GoFundMe accounts and non-profit fundraising efforts to contribute your funds to when tragedy strikes.

Offer Resources:

Directly following the Manchester attack, residents, Uber and Taxi drivers, and others went into overdrive offering whatever services they could to bring survivors to safety.

Using the hashtag #RoomForManchester, locals opened their homes to total strangers who were stranded or separated from their groups.

Similarly, after the London Bridge attack, Londoners and businesses started #SofaForLondon to offer shelter to stranded survivors.

This is an incredibly valuable way to help victims of terror in the immediate aftermath that won’t cost you a single penny.

Donate Blood:

If you live near or in an area where a terrorist attack occurs, consider donating blood to local hospitals that are treating injured victims.

In London, there are five nearby hospitals currently treating victims where people can donate blood which include, Kings College Hospital, The Royal London Hospital, St. Thomas' Hospital, University College London Hospital, and St. Mary's Hospital.

Additionally, folks should always be cognizant of the materials they choose to share via social media while raising awareness for these tragedies.

Maintaining respect for the victims and their families is one of the most important ways to help them through such a difficult and emotional time.