Audio Of Trump's Crude Howard Stern Shows Hit By Copyright Violations

Howard Stern's interviews with Donald Trump saw the president at perhaps his crudest and most unguarded.

Earlier this week, Bill Frischling of Factbl.og unearthed a bevy of “Howard Stern Show” archives, dating from 1993 to 2015, all of them featuring the lecherous host’s interview with none other than our very own current president.

Although many appalling bits from the show already came to light during Trump’s presidential campaign — including the incredibly disturbing one where he discussed his own daughter’s breasts and allowed Stern to call her a “piece of a**” — some new information has come to light.

In one segment, Trump enthusiastically explained how an 80-year-old man fell, hit his head and bled all over the floor during a fundraiser at his Mar-a-Lago resort and all he, the owner, could do was turn in disgust as the elderly man’s wife screamed and screamed.

Fortunately, the Marines, who were also there, came to the rescue of the poor man but the oafish billionaire was more concerned about his pristine marble floors than the well-being of the octogenarian.

“I was saying, ‘Get that blood cleaned up! It’s disgusting!’ The next day, I forgot to call [the man] to say he’s OK,” Trump recounted. “It’s just not my thing.”

In another segment, the two world-class lechers talked about the late Princess Diana as if she were a piece of meat. Trump happily agreed to Stern’s suggestion that he “could have nailed” the recently deceased princess because she was “model beautiful” — but not before getting her tested for HIV.

These are just the tip of the iceberg but the interviews certainly came to bite the president in the butt and were instrumental in showing the height of Trump’s depravity.

However, not three days later, Factba.se, the website created by FactSquared was hit by a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DCMA) takedown notice and a cease and desist act.

The audio of all Trump interviews was soon removed from YouTube and SoundCloud and now only the transcripts remain on Factba.se.

"We were in the process of putting [the audio files] on our own server, but then FedEx showed up and that was the official stop," Bill Frischling, the CEO of FactSquared, told Ars. “…We’ve already exchanged brief notes, everybody is hoping to get it resolved amicably. Our goal is to preserve the record. At least right now, this is the only public version of a massive, quarter-century trove of interviews.”

Under the DCMA, intellectual property holders can send takedown notices to companies or individuals asserting copyright violations and most large companies like YouTube, which is owned by Google, will have to comply.

However, all is not yet lost.

Because FactSquared only published those portions of the show that contained interviews with Trump, and not the entire wholesale copies of the show, the company can actually make a fair use claim.

Fair use under U.S. copyright law allows some segments of the copyrighted works to be re-published without requiring the copyright holder’s permission. This is, of course, subject to terms and conditions but according to a law professor at Georgetown University, Jonathan Bard, Factba.se appears to have a strong argument.

However, other law experts are somewhat skeptic.

Eric Goldman of Santa Clara University told Ars that the situation might not be so simple.

“What would make it easier [is] if there was more commentary or context around the material,” Goldman said. “I think they could qualify for a fair defense. I think it’s still possible, but it’s harder than another set of circumstances.”

Trump will probably get involved in the melee as well (if he hasn’t already), which means FactSquared may have a tough fight ahead of it.

