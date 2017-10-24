Mike Huckabee Likens War Hero Winston Churchill To Draft-Dodger Trump

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee thinks President Trump and celebrated British Prime Minister Winston Churchill are the same. The internet begs to differ.

Mike Huckabee, the ex-governor of Arkansas, had the audacity to compare President Donald Trump to former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and Twitter users just would not have it.

After watching the movie “The Darkest Hour,” which depicts Churchill and his life as prime minister while the United Kingdom fought World War II, Huckabee said that, like Trump “Churchill was hated by his own party, opposition party, and press.” Therefore, he added, we have a Churchill in Trump.

Ducks took day off today but if you can get to a theater go see The Darkest Hour about Churchill. Reminds as to what real leadership looks like. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) December 26, 2017

Churchill was hated by his own party, opposition party, and press. Feared by King as reckless, and despised for his bluntness. But unlike Neville Chamberlain, he didn't retreat. We had a Chamberlain for 8 yrs; in @realDonaldTrump we have a Churchill. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) December 26, 2017

Suggesting that Churchill was just as reckless and blunt as Trump, Huckabee added that the movie helps to remind us what real leadership looks like. But, what he may have forgotten is that Churchill gave his sweat and blood to his country long before he led the UK during WWII. The president, on the other hand, did everything in his power to avoid serving his country.

Even if you try to compare Trump and Churchill by citing the lack of support they each received from members of their own parties, you can't ignore both men's vastly different histories.

Literally every clause of this tweet contains a factual inaccuracy https://t.co/zqgLNiJXbP — Jon Stone (@joncstone) December 26, 2017

While in the British Army (where he actively sought to serve in war zones), Churchill gave skin from his own chest to help graft an injured officer's wound.



Trump faked bone spurs. https://t.co/gpTkOV4T4h — Victoria Aveyard (@VictoriaAveyard) December 26, 2017

Churchill fought for freedom against tyrants. Trump gives comfort to authoritarians. Your fanboyism is absurd. https://t.co/qZxiIgTp4R — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) December 26, 2017

Some Twitter users even took stabs at Huckabee's daughter due to his tweet's inaccuracies.

This...is so hilarious no response would do it justice. Yes, Huck, Trump is Churchill. Also, your daughter Sarah is Indira Gandhi. https://t.co/YWAMSrsrR2 — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) December 26, 2017

However, Trump seems to also thinks he's a little like Churchill.

As president, Trump has shown great admiration for the prime minister, making sure that his bust was reinstalled in the Oval Office on his first day in the White House.

The artwork had been removed from the office by President Barack Obama in 2009.

More recently, Trump hosted a screening of “The Darkest Hour” in the White House for lawmakers.

Despite his admiration for the late British politician, Trump’s history of draft dodging and unwillingness to support his country at war indicates that both men have very little in common. This is a fact that Huckabee may choose to ignore, but the internet will, thankfully, never let us forget.