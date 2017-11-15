HRW: 10 Myanmar Soldiers Raped A 15-Year-Old Rohingya Girl

Many rape survivors revealed how they suffered "days of agony walking with swollen and torn genitals while fleeing to Bangladesh" in the damning report.

Just days after Myanmar's army cleared itself of rape and mass murder in a report that was prepared by the Myanmar army, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has released a report about "widespread rape" against Rohingya women and girls as part of the state-sanctioned genocide of the ethnic community in the country.

The New York-based rights body interviewed 52 refugees for the investigation that was published this week.

Among the damning accounts, there was the case of a 15-year-old Rohingya girl, from Sin Thay Pyin village, in Maungdaw Township, who told HRW Burmese soldiers stripped her naked and dragged her from her home to a nearby tree where about 10 men raped her.

"They left me where I was. When my brother and sister came to get me, I was lying there on the ground, they thought I was dead," the girl said.

In another account, a 35-year-old woman said 10 soldiers entered her house one day and beat her children before stripping her off clothes. At least five of those men then raped her.

"The kids were clinging onto me … I would not let go of them so they began beating me with their guns,” she said.

Since August, more than 600,000 majority-Muslim Rohingya have been forced out of their villages in Myanmar into neighboring Bangladesh at the hands of Burmese law-enforcement and military. Meanwhile, Buddhist extremist mobs, emboldened by state support, have also been allegedly attacking members of the embattled ethnic community.

Rape is one of the many tools Myanmar's forces have been using as part of their genocidal campaign, masquerading as a crackdown against alleged Islamist militants, against Rohingya Muslims since last October.

Last month, according to medics treating rape in camps on Bangladesh-Myanmar border, Rohingya girls, as young as 10, have been sexually assaulted while fleeing violence in Myanmar.

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters