Police Look On As Israeli Teens Riot, Injure Palestinian Shopkeeper

The police reportedly stood by and did nothing as hundreds of teenagers shouted, beat the doors of nearby buildings and threw rocks.

A Palestinian shop owner had to be hospitalized for his injuries after hundreds of Jewish teenagers allegedly rioted in Jerusalem this week.

Per eyewitness accounts to Haaretz, approximately 400 young Jewish teens came from the Western Wall and reached the Damascus Gate, which is the entrance to the Muslim Quarter, and started "shouting, beating the doors of houses and shops, throwing rocks and smashing car windows."

During the rioting, some of them allegedly attacked an open shop and its Palestinian owner.

The unidentified Palestinian man taken to Hadassah University Hospital to be treated for his injuries that were described as "light."

The police arrived at the scene shortly and escorted the teenagers out of the area.

Read More Israeli Settler 'Deliberately' Runs Over 4 Palestinian Children

It is important to note here that Israel has very strict laws for stone pelting, with a minimum penalty of three years and maximum of 15 years. However, no arrests were made in the Damascus Gate rioting.

"There were more than 400 people there," Louis Zorba, a resident of the Muslim Quarter told Haaretz. "And only 20 police officers. I told the officers that if it were Palestinians who were rioting, they would have sent for reinforcements, and probably shot tear gas and stun grenades."

Jerusalem-based NGO Ir Amim told the newspaper it wasn't the first time law-enforcement enabled violence against Palestinians, adding "the police had attempted to hide the nature of the incident" in their official statement as they described it a scuffle among Israeli youths and not an attack on Palestinian people and property.

Read More Israel Has A Jewish Extremism Problem No One’s Talking About

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters/Ronen Zvulun