Girl Saves Friend’s Life Using First-Aid Method From ‘Hunger Games’

A young girl just proved how avid reading can actually save lives by pulling off a first-aid trick from a book.

Twelve-year-old Megan Gething was playing with her friends in marshland near their Rockport homes in Massachusetts when one of her friends, Mackenzie George, severely injured herself.

George, who is the same age as her friend, slipped against a wielding metal pump that pierced through her leg leaving a 10-inch long cut, 3-inch wide wound that started gushing with blood.

"I didn’t feel anything. I thought I just bumped my leg, but when I pulled it up I saw the cut and I started screaming to call 911," said George, explaining her ordeal.

While other girls panicked looking at their friend bleed, Gething knew exactly what to do— she used a technique from Suzanne Collin’s best seller series, The Hunger Games, to prevent her friend from excessive bleeding.

The avid reader remembered a passage from the book where Katniss uses a shirt to stem the bleeding from Peeta’s wounded leg. Similarly, Gething used a pair of her friend’s shorts as a temporary tourniquet and wrapped it around her bleeding calf to reduce the blood loss.

"I knew it from a book I read," she said, referencing "The Hunger Games."

"I figured it was a well-known method of stopping bleeding."

Gething, the quick thinking savior, also instructed another friend to run for help. "Going through my mind was just helping 'Kenzie,’" she said. The friend returned back with George’s father and brother within three minutes.

Soon George was taken to the hospital.

"Megan was the star of the show. Thank goodness she was there. Mackenzie would have lost a lot more blood, and it could have been life-threatening if she hadn’t done what she did," said Mackenzie’s father Gregory George.

"We want to celebrate what she did and what an amazing kid she is. And how incredible it is, without any formal training, to be able to stay calm in such a stressful situation. It's just amazing. We thank God that she was there to help out, and we're very appreciative that she did."