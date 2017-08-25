Hurricane Harvey Slams Texas With High Wind, Heavy Rain, Storm Surge

Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Texas with estimated 130mph winds. Damage to life and property is expected as Texas remains in an emergency state

Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph around 10 p.m. in the small Texas coastal town of Rockport, located about 30 miles outside of Corpus Christi. It was the first Category 4 hurricane to make landfall in the United States since Hurricane Charley in 2004.

Thousands of people fled their homes on the Gulf Coast to escape the Category 4 Harvey.

Harvey has the "highest potential to kill the most amount of people and cause the most amount of damage," said Brock Long, director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Millions of residents along the south Texas coast saw hurricane-force winds that knocked down trees, power poles and signs.

Side by side satellite images compare the size of Hurricane Harvey to Hurricane Katrina in 2005. pic.twitter.com/8LemA9Ju1v — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 25, 2017

"We’re suggesting if people are going to stay here, mark their arm with a Sharpie pen with their name and Social Security number," Rockport Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Rios told reporters Friday, according to media reports. "We hate to talk about things like that. It's not something we like to do but it’s the reality. People don’t listen."

Hard to sleep with the roar of the wind in Port Lavaca TX as the eye of #Harvey makes its closest approach. Water rise record 5.5' so far. pic.twitter.com/mvYaluipxu — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) August 26, 2017

As many as 6 million people were believed to be in Harvey's path, as is the heart of America's oil refining operations. The storm's impact on refineries has already pushed up gasoline prices while the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency lifted some rules on gasoline to reduce shortages.

From 1 am. The calm eye had passed and #Hurricane #HARVEY's backside was blasting Rockport. pic.twitter.com/MevAi0r9bY — Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) August 26, 2017

The city warned residents of flooding from close to 20 inches (60 cm) of rain over several days.

6:45 pm. We're in the moat, outside eyewall. Light rain, but with *very* strong winds. Gusts ocer hurricane force. 984 mb. #HARVEY pic.twitter.com/kJO9PMmsdO — Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) August 25, 2017

Photos from Rockport, Texas... don’t know sources. Thanks for the coverage as always! #HurricaneHarvery pic.twitter.com/RzU1lwIy8Z — THE LONE PREACHER ™ (@JeanMinistries) August 26, 2017

Live coverage Hurricane Harvey Cat 4+ at Rockport TX. #txwx https://t.co/2pWf4z1wEO — Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) August 26, 2017

Reminder: Hurricane Sandy (photos) wasn't even a Category 1 when it hit land in NJ and NY. #HurricaneHarvey making landfall as Category 4. pic.twitter.com/rT4QByOliL — Michael (@OmanReagan) August 25, 2017

Louisiana and Texas declared states of disaster, authorizing the use of state resources to prepare.

The NHC's latest tracking model shows the storm sitting southwest of Houston for more than a day, giving the nation's fourth most populous city a double dose of rain and wind.