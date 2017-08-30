This Is Not The Ocean. This Was A Highway In Texas Before Harvey

"The boat was being thrown around a lot. The waves, were anywhere from 3 to 4 feet," said Logan Wheet, who captured the video.

Dramatic footage shows a Texas highway from Houston to Beaumont transformed into an ocean.

The interstate 10 highway, south of Beaumont, Texas looked could be seen full of Hurricane Harvey’s floodwaters. Logan Wheet, who happened to capture the striking video, took a small boat to check on his cattle.

"The boat was being thrown around a lot," he told CNN. The waves, he added, were "anywhere from 3 to 4 feet."

Wheat traveled up to two miles in his boat with the owner of the Phillips Ranch in Winnie, Texas, to move the cattle to higher ground.

“They were in chest-deep water. We only found a small group of them,” Wheat said. “We know some of them are going to die. There were some calves out there.”

They were able to find about 30 animals from a total of 90.

“It’s scary to know there were still cows out there and alive… but it puts a knot in my throat to know we couldn’t get them out,” he told Storyful.

Recently, a couple who was just about to have a baby, couldn’t reach the 911 owing to the disasters caused by the storm, they finally got some help and had to get in a large garbage truck to get to the hospital. Their neighbors formed a human chain to help the mother to be wade through waist-high water to enter the truck safely.

