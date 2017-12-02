‘I’m Unbeatable’ Trump Says In NY Speech As Crowds Chant ‘Lock Him Up’

“Right now unless they have somebody that we don’t know about, right now we’re unbeatable. We’re unbeatable,” Trump said.

Trump Motorcade arriving to chants of "Lock Him Up" in NYC https://t.co/fIFcUCLuIO — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) December 2, 2017

President Donald Trump attended his hometown for a day of fund raising on Saturday. As his motorcade arrived at New York’s Cipriani Hotel, a crowd gathered and chanted, “Lock him up”.

But the POTUS was unfazed.

Inside, while addressing the first of three fund raising events scheduled for the day, Trump reminisced about the 2016 elections.

Moving to the 2020 elections, he seemed sure that another Republican President was the inevitable future. More specifically, he seemed to be talking of himself.

“Right now unless they have somebody that we don’t know about, right now we’re unbeatable. We’re unbeatable,” Trump said at a fundraising breakfast.

“New numbers just came out” Trump claimed, which supposedly show he is unbeatable.

But neither the White House nor the Republican National Committee responded to questions about the numbers the commander-in-chief cited.

However, Trump’s confidence seems to have been bolstered by the Senate’s passage of a sweeping tax bill.

“And one of the reasons is what’s happening with the markets, what’s happening with business, what’s happening with jobs,” he told about 450 attendees at the Midtown restaurant, in one of the fundraisers, two other fundraising events for the day were expected to raise about $6 million.

The bill has been deemed the most dramatic reconfiguration of the tax code in three decades, reducing corporate tax rate and providing temporary tax cuts for many Americans. He also suggested that he might increase the 20-percent corporate tax rate to 22 percent.

Read More Trump Admin Plans To Pay Millions To Private Firm For A Spy Network

Thumbnail / Banner : Reuters, Yuri Gupas