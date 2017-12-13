‘I Will Kill You:’ Salma Hayek Says Weinstein Threatened Her Life

The actress suffered tremendous abuse at the hands of Harvey Weinstein once he realized she was not going to cave to his sexual advances.

In an op-ed for The New York Times, actress Salma Hayek shared her Harvey Weinstein story, saying that the now black-listed, big time Hollywood producer once threatened to kill her.

While looking for a producer for her passion project about Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. Hayek wrote that she went to Miramax where Weinstein was a producer. She decided to make the move for the “quality, sophistication and risk taking” often associated with the studio. But in the end, she found herself having to deal with the “monster” Weinstein.

Once the two had partnered to work on the 2002 biopic “Frida,” she started getting bombarded with inappropriate requests.

According to the star, Weinstein showed up at her hotel room and told her to let him in, asked her to watch him shower and give him massages, and all the other now familiar requests to which others were also exposed. But no matter how much she rejected him, he continued to push. Eventually, she wrote, he became infuriated.

During the opening gala of the Venice Film Festival, the actress explained, Weinstein dragged her out of the party, which was honoring Frida, just so she would go with him to a private party filled with “high-priced prostitutes.”

Eventually, Hayek explained, he became so angered at the actress’ constant refusals that he even threatened her life.

“I will kill you, don’t think I can’t,” he allegedly told her in an “attack of fury,” she wrote.

When he finally realized he was not going to get his way with her, he went after her project and tried to sabotage the movie. She wrote he threatened to take her out of the movie and gave her a series of impossible tasks in order to remain attached to the film, which she managed to fulfill.

Eventually, he added a graphic sex scene to the film and insisted that it had to be part of the final product, causing Hayek to have a nervous breakdown on set.

“I arrived on the set the day we were to shoot the scene that I believed would save the movie. And for the first and last time in my career, I had a nervous breakdown: My body began to shake uncontrollably, my breath was short and I began to cry and cry, unable to stop, as if I were throwing up tears,” the actress wrote.

But because nobody was aware of the abuse she had been suffering in Weinstein’s hands, everyone was “surprised,” she said.

“It was not because I would be naked with another woman. It was because I would be naked with her for Harvey Weinstein. But I could not tell them then.”

Despite constantly trying to sabotage the movie, Frida ended up being a huge box office success, “[adding] six Academy Award nominations to his collection, including best actress,” she wrote.

By coming forward with her story, Hayek is using her own struggle with Weinstein to raise awareness to the lack of support women in film get.

“[W]e, as women,” she wrote, “have been devalued artistically to an indecent state, to the point where the film industry stopped making an effort to find out what female audiences wanted to see and what stories we wanted to tell.”

And perhaps, that’s also why Weinstein’s victims went on ignored for so many years, despite the horrific situations he put them through. Thankfully, the #MeToo campaign has helped countless women whose stories have been buried out of fear to step into the light.