ICE Agents Deport 2 Brothers After Learning One Got In College

“They have separated my family. We were together, and we were very happy,” lamented the mother of the two boys who were deported.

Two brothers from Gaithersburg, Maryland were deported and sent back to El Salvador.

Lizandro Claros Saravia, 19, was a star soccer player and he recently secured a scholarship to play college soccer in North Carolina. His brother, Diego, 22, was taking extra classes to graduate from Quince Orchard High School on time, according to his teacher, Diego “has a heart of gold.”

Lizandro and Diego first entered United States in 2009, illegally. Initially, they won cancelations from deportations but their efforts to renew those stays were denied since 2013.

Both the brothers reportedly have no criminal records.

When they visited ICE agents in Baltimore for a routine check-in, Lizandro told them he plans to take on the scholarship to attend a college, the next thing that happened to them was that they got detained.

Nick Katz, senior manager of legal services at CASA de Maryland, representing the brothers explained their ordeal. “The ICE agents told me they were deporting the kids because Lizandro got into college, and that showed they intended to stay in the U.S.,” said Katz.

Heather Bradley, who taught Diego English as a second language at the Quince Orchard and worked with Lizandro on the literary magazine, defended the boys.

“These kids did nothing wrong — but that is too low a bar. These kids excelled,” she said.

“They have separated my family. We were together, and we were very happy,” lamented Lucia Saravia, the mother of the two who are now deported.

The deportation of these brothers comes after President Donald Trump’s revelation of a RAISE Act plan, which proposes to cut back on legal immigrants. The plan suggests cutting down the number of green card holders from 1 million a year to 500,000 over the next 10 years.

While Lizandro and Diego were welcomed in El Salvador, by grandparents and aunts, their immediate family stays petrified in Trump’s America.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Lucy Nicholson/File Photo