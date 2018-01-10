ICE Agents Raid 7-Eleven Stores In Search Of Undocumented Employees

Immigration officials arrested dozens of individuals working at 7-Eleven stores throughout the country during their raid. They targeted nearly 100 locations.

Immigration agents descend on dozens of 7-Eleven stores: https://t.co/wAmEnW2LwS pic.twitter.com/FajTleG1d6 — KOMO News (@komonews) January 10, 2018

Immigration officials are not letting President Donald Trump down as they have arrested more than 20 people in their latest massive effort targeting 7-Eleven convenience stores.

Nearly 100 locations in 17 states as well as Washington, D.C., were targeted but only 21 workers were arrested on suspicion of not being in the country legally.

The deportation initiative is one of the largest of its kind since Trump took office. Now that officials are focusing on store workers, employers are also at risk of facing criminal charges and even fines.

ICE said, The Associated Press reported, that this raid was “the first of many.”

“This is what we’re gearing up for this year and what you’re going to see more and more of is these large-scale compliance inspections, just for starters,” Derek Benner, ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations chief, said. “It’s not going to be limited to large companies or any particular industry — big, medium, and small.”

Twitter users were not happy to see this kind of anti-immigration activity taking shape.

I’d say this smacks of early Gestapo tactics. Surely there are better ways to spend billions than cracking down on minimum-wage clerks at 7-11’s.

Like clean energy technology and addressing the tragic consequences of climate change, for example?

.@ACLU @ALT_uscis — Sharon (@sdhall17) January 10, 2018

They should descend on @FLOTUS. Where are her papers. #QuestionableImmigrant — Debbie (@Dangchick1) January 10, 2018

Probably a few aliens working at Mar-a-Lago and a few GOP house members as nannies. — Jeff Shannon (@jeffyboh) January 10, 2018

Let me get this straight. Ninety eight stores raided ...of the thousands of employees at these stores...21 arrested. How much of our tax dollars wasted on this scheme?! — laura lewis,phd,lcsw (@swfield) January 10, 2018

It appears as if ICE is trying to intimidate employers who take a chance on immigrant workers. Unfortunately, many will now fear being targeted and criminally charged, forcing several business owners to let go of the workers who rely on them.

Instead of helping America and its economy, this move is sure to only create more problems as employers will struggle to fill vacancies and immigrants will have a hard time finding employment and will resort to other means of making income. Is that what Trump wants to achieve?