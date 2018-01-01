Ohio Businessman On Hunger Strike After ICE Officers Throw Him In Jail

Authorities arrested and detained Amer “Al” Adi Othman before what was supposed to be a meeting with ICE officials regarding his immigration status.

An Ohio business owner, who came to United States from Jordan nearly 40 years ago, had begun packing his bags to leave for his native country when the immigration officers informed him that his stay had been extended.

However, less than two weeks after receiving that call, ICE officials arrested Amer “Al” Adi Othman, who owns the Downtown Convenience Store and Deli in Youngstown, before what was supposed to be a routine hearing about his immigration status.

Despite having no criminal record, the 57-year-old is currently languishing in a jail cell. His wife said Othman is on a hunger strike, refusing to eat anything until the situation has been resolved.

Othman’s attorney, David Leopold, said he and his client showed up at the ICE regional office near Cleveland at 9 a.m. for the scheduled appointment. It was expected to be a normal meeting, but it quickly went sideways.

“The first thing out of their mouth was, 'We're not going to beat around the bush. We're going to take him into custody,’” recalled Leopold, adding the authorities can keep Othman in detention for up to 180 days before deporting him back to Jordan – which is ironic, considering the fact he would have left the country willingly had the officials not told him to stay.

“It is important to remember that Mr. Adi was set to leave the U.S. with his wife two weeks ago,” the attorney told reporters. “He had bought a ticket and made arrangements to voluntarily meet ICE at the airport. ICE then cancelled the deportation – that they would today take him into custody is beyond baffling. I can only conclude that it is a brazen show of cruelty and an attempt to dehumanize and humiliate my client Mr. Adi.”

According to the Vindicator, the businessman had applied for a green card in the 90s. However, his application was denied over allegations of fraudulent marriage. It is important to note Othman’s first wife signed an affidavit stating their marriage wasn’t a fraud.

Othman and his current wife have been married for 29 years and have four children.

“We were ready to go before. We sold our house, we had plane tickets and were prepared to leave (for Amman, Jordan) when they said we did not have to. Then they do this. Are they deliberately trying to be cruel?" asked his wife, Fidaa. "Let us go, we will leave now. I want to pay our own way, I don't want anything from them. We will leave, like we were going to.”

Last year in September, the ICE officials had demanded he wore a GPS ankle monitor, which he was wearing when he had walked into the immigration center that fateful morning, according to his daughter.

'This is the most outrageous, inhuman act I've ever seen in my entire career.' — @TimRyan



pic.twitter.com/mwSnkU9w4O — jordan (@JordanUhl) January 18, 2018

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan (D), who was also present at the hearing, has expressed outrage over Othman’s detention and continues to fight for him.

“This is absolutely insane,” he said. “He would have bought a ticket and packed his bags. He would have left. They put him jail. They're treating him like an animal.”

Ryan went on to call the arrest “shameful failure of justice.”

“Treating an individual with no criminal record who poses zero flight risk like an animal flies in the face of the American values Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is supposedly defending,” it read. “The Trump Administration didn’t even give Amer an opportunity to say goodbye to his wife and four daughters. A country that punishes those who wish to contribute will not find prosperity. What I saw today made me feel sad for our country. This fight is not over.”

While the timeline of Othman’s arrest is still a little unclear, the fact that he was detained after being given false hopes is simply outrageous.

