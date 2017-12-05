ICE Detains Man Who Spoke To Press About His Girlfriend's Deportation

“You are the one from the newspaper. My supervisor asked me to come find you because of what appeared in the newspaper,” said the ICE agents.

??Hoy en ?? #Pasaporte ?? el mexicano Baltazar "Rosas" Aburto Gutiérrez fue detenido en EU después de contar la deportación de su novia a un periódico https://t.co/XpDQJtlHl3 pic.twitter.com/gZfIVlbGoY — REFORMACOM (@Reforma) December 5, 2017

A Mexican man, who spoke to media when his girlfriend was arrested and later deported by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, was arrested and detained himself in Ocean Park, Washington.

Baltazar “Rosas” Aburto Gutierrez, 35, spoke to Seattle Times and recounted his girlfriend, Gladys Diaz’s arrest that took place in June.

While speaking from the Northwest Detention Center, he said was arrested by ICE agents while he was coming back from work.

“You are Rosas. You are the one from the newspaper,” he said.

Gutierrez added he told the agents to let him park the car and then asked them the reason of his arrest.

“My supervisor asked me to come find you because of what appeared in the newspaper,” the agent replied.

He added that he can’t afford a lawyer nor can he pay the $25,000 bond that is needed for his release.

Although Gutierrez’s name was not mentioned in the initial story, an article later published in Chinook Observer mentioned his nickname. ICE agents tracked him down gathering details from the story and detained him.

Diaz was arrested in a pretty strange manner as well. In June, she went to a bank parking lot to meet someone who had responded to her online ad for a piñata. She took her children to meet the person. However, to her surprise, ICE agents showed up and arrested her.

The agents came all the way to their home and dropped off the kids to Gutierrez. When he saw the agents at his doorstep, he asked them why they aren’t arresting him since he lives in the country illegally as well.

The agents said Diaz had a prior deportation order and Gutierrez didn’t. Diaz was eventually deported and she now lives in Puerto Vallart, a small town in Mexico, with their children.

The Mexican man crossed the border into California when he was 17-years-old. He then made his way to eastern Washington and has now been living in the United States for 18 years.

While speaking of his deportation, Gutierrez said he doesn’t want to be deported as that would bar him from the U.S. for several years. He does want to reunite with his girlfriend but wants to plan before doing so.

Gutierrez also said he wants his children to return to the United States because they are citizens of the country and he hopes their citizenship would pave way for both Gutierrez and Diaz to live in the country legally.

Although ICE didn’t respond to Gutierrez’s arrest specifically, they released a statement that read, “ICE conducts targeted immigration enforcement in compliance with federal law and agency policy, and at times, exercises prosecutorial discretion when the circumstances of a particular case have extenuating factors like the care of minor children or an alien’s medical condition.”

Gutierrez has not yet been given a date and it still remains unclear what he is charged with.

Read More ICE May Deport Refugee Who Helped Them Catch Criminals

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters