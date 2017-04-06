ICE Takes Mother Of Special Needs Kids With No Criminal Record

Trump’s immigration order, which was originally crafted to keep “bad” people out of the U.S., just targeted a mother of four with no criminal record.

Despite having no criminal history, whatsoever, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents took a mother of four, two of whom are children with special medical needs.

Maribel Trujillo Diaz was arrested by federal agents at her home in Fairfield, Ohio. She now faces deportation to her native country Mexico.

The case comes in the wake of President Donald Trump’s stringent immigration policies, which have led to an atrocious crackdown on undocumented immigrants in the country.

Trujillo came to the U.S. in 2002 in order to seek refugee from being targeted by Mexican cartels. She was previously faced with the possibility of being detained but was eventually granted “prosecutorial discretion,” according to The Catholic Archdiocese of Cincinnati, which has intervened in the case.

The woman was directed to perform regular check-ins with ICE and was allowed to stay in the U.S. in light of her pending asylum request.

She was living in Fairfield with her husband and four children, the youngest of whom, Daniel, is 3-years old and has a history of seizures. Another one of her kids, 10-year-old Gustavo, is pre-diabetic. In addition to this, Trujillo was also looking after her husband, who has health problems, while earning to support her family, The Guardian reports.

Although Trump’s orders originally intended to keep “bad dudes” out of the U.S., the raids have become more indiscriminate with time. ICE agents have started picking up people who, like Trujillo, have no criminal background. In fact...

"I have searched backward and forward and she has no criminal record. She's worked, she's supported her family, there is nothing,'' her lawyer Kathleen Kersh, of the Dayton-based nonprofit Advocates for Basic Legal Equality (ABLE), told Cincinnati.com. "She's squeaky clean."

The Catholic Archdiocese of Cincinnati has requested for leniency in Trujillo’s case. She is scheduled to be deported on April 11.