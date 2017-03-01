© Reuters

If Trump Really Cares About Syrians, Why Is He Not Accepting Refugees?

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
“Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack,” said Trump as he continues trying to ban those babies from entering the U.S.

Mahmudli village

President Donald Trump conducted his first direct military strike against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime expressing deep concern about the children of Syria who lost their lives in the devastating chemical attack earlier this week.

“My fellow Americans: On Tuesday, Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad launched a horrible chemical weapons attack on innocent civilians,” said the U.S. commander-in-chief, announcing the United States military had launched dozens Tomahawk missiles at an air base in Syria. “Using a deadly nerve agent, Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women, and children. It was a slow and brutal death for so many. Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack. No child of God should ever suffer such horror.”

It was a barbaric attack indeed, but coming from Trump, these words sound nothing but hypocritical — after all, his administration has been trying to ban these very people from entering the country ever since he assumed office 13 long weeks ago.

Trump apparently ordered the military strike after seeing pictures of the young children who lost their lives to the deadly Sarin gas.

“These heinous actions by the Assad regime cannot be tolerated," the president explained. "My attitude toward Syria and Assad has changed very much."

 

The images that came out of Syrian city of Idlib were heartbreaking, but one has to wonder where was Trump’s empathy when scores of children were killed in a similar gas attack in 2013 or when the world woke up to the pictures of a lifeless toddler lying face down on a beach. What about the time when a photographer captured a dazed and confused 5-year-old sitting in an ambulance after being pulled from under the rubble?

Why the hundreds of other disturbing images showing kids trying to flee the war in their homeland did not wake up Trump’s humanity?

Read More: Syrian Children Are Suffering A 'Terrifying Mental Health Crisis'

air strike on rebel

At the time, instead of giving these people a safe place, the former reality TV star kept arguing how dangerous they are to the national security. Assad’s government has been doing terrible things for a very long time, but just last week, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said the Trump administration saw no purpose in removing the Syrian president from power.

In fact, following Tuesday’s attack, Trump’s initial reaction to the disturbing new was pinning the blame onto former President Barack Obama, whom he vehemently criticized when he was considering using military action against Assad back in 2013.

Even if you give Trump some credit for taking such a bold step (after all, he is finally doing something, right?) what would you make of the fact that his administration is still upholding the revised Muslim ban? Not only does it bar people of six countries from entering the United States, it also places a 120-day ban on people of Syria.

If Trump really cares about the children of Syria, he should perhaps start with revoking his xenophobic travel ban and accepting refugees.

Several people on social media share similar sentiments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Between 2011 and 2016, at least 11.5 percent of Syrian population was wounded or killed by the conflict either directly or indirectly, according to the Syrian Center for Policy Research.

Read More: Trump Supporter Says Refugees Fill A Void American Workers Can't 
