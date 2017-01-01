Ilie Nastase Makes A Vile Racist Joke About Serena Williams' Baby

Romania Fed Cup captain Ilie Nastase made a derogatory comment about Serena Williams' – again

Romanian tennis legend Ilie Nastase is under investigation by the International Tennis Federation after allegedly making a disparaging remark about Serena Williams' recently revealed pregnancy.

Williams, 35, shared on social media Wednesday that she is pregnant with her first child with fiancé and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who is white and will take time away from the tour.

Nastase, 70, reportedly made the comment at a news conference Friday previewing a playoff game between Romania and Great Britain for the Fed Cup,

"Let's see what color it has. Chocolate with milk?" he was quoted by Romanian and British media as saying, purportedly in reference to Williams' unborn child.

Nastase was not asked about Williams himself but made the comment, in Romanian and clearly audible, to the other players while Romanian No.1 Simona Halep was answering a question about the 23-time grand slam singles champion.

Press Association Sport tennis correspondent Eleanor Crooks was the only member of the British media present in the press room at the time.

He said to Ms Crooks: "Why did you write that? You're stupid, you're stupid."

Ms Crooks said: "He repeatedly called me stupid, asked me why what he said was racist.

"I explained we simply reported what he said and that it was unnecessary to make such a comment about colour. He said the English were out to get him and called me stupid a few more times.

"Fortunately he was across the other side of the room from me and there were other journalists around so it was unpleasant rather than threatening.

"But it is certainly not the behavior you would expect of someone in his position and wholly unnecessary, especially given he did not dispute the accuracy of what was reported."

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has launched an investigation and said in a statement: "The ITF does not tolerate discriminatory and offensive language and behavior of any kind.

"We are aware of alleged comments made by Romanian captain Ilie Nastase and have begun an immediate investigation so that we have the full facts of the situation before taking further and appropriate action."

These are the second controversial remarks made by Nastase about Williams in a month. Last month, Nastase also made controversial comments about Williams, when the former World No. 1 made allegations of doping by Williams based entirely on her physique.

The 70-year-old, Nastase, nicknamed "Nasty" in his playing days, who had a reputation as a playboy during and after his playing career, also clearly made Great Britain captain Anne Keothavong feel uncomfortable with a number of inappropriate remarks.

He asked for her room number during the official dinner on Thursday and then repeated the request when the captains posed together for photographs following Friday's draw while putting his arm tightly around Keothavong's shoulder. When both teams were called back together, Nastase said to Keothavong, who is married and 18 weeks pregnant with her second child: "We keep being attracted."