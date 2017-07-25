'I'm Worried': GOP Senator Gets Real About Trump On Hot Mic

Republican Sen. Susan Collins was caught candidly expressing her concerns to a colleague about the president and his "incredibly irresponsible" budget cuts.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) was caught on hot mic expressing her honest opinion of President Donald Trump and his administration with Sen. Jack Reed (D-Rhode Island), setting to rest any lingering idea that the GOP is an ideologically unified party.

The Hill reports that the Republican senator commented on Trump's disastrous budget proposal, describing the administration's process as "whenever there was a grant, they just X-ed it out, with no metric, no thinking about it, no nothing. I mean, it's just incredibly irresponsible."

"He's crazy," Reed responded about the president.

"I'm worried," Collins whispered in reply.

The two go on to discuss the ramifications of the budget proposal and what the nation would face if something viable is not passed soon. Reed, the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, worried over a stunted Department of Defense. Without a new deal, the DOD budget will cap at $549 billion for the next fiscal year thanks to a piece of legislation called the Budget Control Act (BCA). For those invested in the nation's security through military strength and international presence, this is a frightening thought.

"I don't even think he knows there is a BCA," Collins remarked.

The two go on to discuss the plans for the border wall between the United States and Mexico, as well as Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's call for a "clean" debt hike free of political conditions before the August break.

"We're going to be back in September and, you know, you're going to have crazy people in the House." Reed said.

Upon the release of the audio, a spokesperson for Collins explained that the senator was, "worried about the elimination of transportation and housing programs in the President's budget request that are critically important to communities across our country."

It's unclear whether it was Reed's or Collin's microphone that was left on, but the public now has an inside look into what some of the nation's leaders are thinking, and it is far from reassuring. They say you learn a lot about a person when the chips are down; turns out, you learn just as much about the state of the government when a lawmaker's microphone is left on.

Read More Senate Votes To Open Debate On Obamacare Repeal

Banner and thumbnail credit: Flickr user Medill DC