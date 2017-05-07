Top 7 Images From Around The World This Week

Here’s a selection of images from around the world, covering news you might have missed – from politics and current events to celebrity and sports, we have got you covered.

A view of the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima as Pope Francis lead the Holy Mass in Portugal

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron celebrates on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris, France

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testifies about potential Russian interference in the presidential election before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C., U.S.

An opposition supporter clashes with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela,

Palestinian man Louy Al-Najar drags himself as he harvests wheat at a field in an area adjacent to the border with Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip

A girl belonging to Rohingya Muslim community walks past a makeshift settlement on the outskirts of Jammu, Kashmir

Makushi Tsunezumi, 4 years old, and shrine parishioners take part in the Kanda festival, one of the three major Shinto festivals at the Kanda Myojin Shrine in Tokyo, Japan,