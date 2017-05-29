Top 10 Images From Around The World This Week

Here’s a selection of images from around the world, covering news you might have missed – from politics and current events to celebrity and sports, we have got you covered.

The Soyuz MS-03 capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew of Oleg Novitskiy of Russia and Thomas Pesquet of France is silhouetted against the sun as it descends beneath a parachute just before landing in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan

Ananya Vinay of Fresno, California celebrates after winning the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, U.S.

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage leaves television studios in central London, Britain

A wounded man lies on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan

A worker carries coal in a basket in a industrial area in Mumbai, India

Riot security forces clash with demonstrators as a motorcycle is set on fire during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela

Flowers hang on a makeshift memorial for two men who were killed on a commuter train while trying to stop another man from harassing two young women who appeared to be Muslim, in Portland, Oregon

German Chancellor and head of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel drinks during the Trudering festival in Munich, Germany

A part of a flooded highway exit is seen in a village in Matara, Sri Lanka

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron