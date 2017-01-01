Immigrant Kept In Solitary Confinement For Three Weeks Commits Suicide

This makes him the seventh to die under ICE's custody in 2017 alone. The climate President Donald Trump has created around immigration is not only cruel, it's also deadly.

Hostility toward the President Donald Trump has been growing considerably, not only because of his very public feuds and indiscretions, but also because of how certain government agencies have been behaving while under his watch.

Since Trump took over in January, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees aren't being given the treatment they should, especially when they are sick, physically or mentally in certain cases.

Take Jean Jiménez-Joseph for instance. The Panamanian immigrant had been kept in solitary confinement for nearly three weeks before he was found dead in his cell with a sheet tied around his neck.

Jímenez-Joseph was being held at Stewart Detention Center in Georgia. He was arrested by ICE in March after he was convicted of car theft in January. The man had been arrested and placed in a North Carolina jail after being convicted prior to being detained by ICE. He was placed in solitary confinement after attempting to throw himself off the second floor, ICE claims. However, time spent in solitary confinement was extended after he allegedly exposed himself to a nurse.

After he was found unresponsive, ICE said that facility and medical personnel performed CPR, doing all they could to save Jímenez-Joseph, but the effort was fruitless.

Jímenez-Joseph is the seventh person to have died under ICE's custody in 2017, with 58-year-old Atulkumar Babubhai Patel being the eighth.

Patel had arrived in the United States without required immigration documents, prompting his detention. While under ICE's care, Patel was transferred to a hospital after a nurse noticed he was experiencing shortness of breath. The Indian immigrant had diabetes and high blood pressure, and he died on Tuesday as a result of complications related to congestive heart failure.

Jímenez-Joseph took his own life Monday.

Under Trump, more than 41,000 people have been arrested by ICE in the past 100 days, which represents a 40 percent increase from last year. It's not a record worth celebrating, especially when agencies such as ICE appear to continue functioning without ever being held accountable for their actions.