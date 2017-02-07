'Impeach Trump' Banner Unfurled At First Nationals Game

The Nationals won the day, but anti-Trump protesters made sure the crowd didn't lose sight of our politically-heated times. They want Trump out.

President Donald Trump fails to live up to his own delusions of tremendousness, but he certainly inspires tremendousness in others.

His rise to power has fueled some of history's most impressive protests, such as the Women's March on Washington, which is considered to be the largest single-day protest in U.S. history.

In a smaller but no less poignant act of defiance, anti-Trump protesters unfurled a massive banner at the first Washington Nationals baseball game of the season. When the game finished, it was dropped from the observation deck, reading "Impeach Trump #Resist" against the stripes and colors of the Russian flag.

Trump had broken presidential tradition and declined to throw the ceremonial first pitch, so he was not there to see the banner in person. There is zero chance he will miss the story though; it's been making headlines and flying around his favorite social media platform, Twitter.

Had a fun day at the #Nationals #OpeningDay game. Trump was not there, but we still left him a message. #Resist #ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/HdF4eJmcTG — Jason Charter (@JasonRCharter) April 3, 2017

It was exciting enough to fans that the Nationals won the game over the visiting Marlins, 4-2, but in politically-tense times such as these there is always more to come. Jason Charter, an activist and member of the group Americans Take Action, claims that he was behind the other big ending to the opening day.

"Today, Ryan Clayton and I dropped a Russian flag with 'Impeach Trump #Resist' at the Nationals Opening Day game where Donald Trump was supposed to throw the opening pitch like many presidents before him," Charter told ABC7 News on Monday. "Although we wish he could have seen our flag in person, we believe that he still got the message."

Charter explained that his organization views Trump as a traitor due to his alleged ties to Russia and the Kremlin's interference in the 2016 presidential elections, hence the backdrop of the Russian flag.

Anti-Trump demonstrations have become a semi-regular occurrence across the globe since his election. They stand as a reminder that, while he may be the head of the free world, he amounts to very little without the support of the people. It just takes going to a baseball game to see that he doesn't have a tremendous amount of that.