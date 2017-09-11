In 15 Seconds, Miss Texas Obliterates Trump’s Charlottesville Response

“I think that the white supremacist issue, it was very obvious, that it was a terrorist attack," Miss Texas said in response to a Charlottesville question.

I Admire This Your Lady For Her Conviction ! Our Lovely Miss Texas Margana Wood A Houstonian Woman ! pic.twitter.com/R305Gzh3xD — Roshelle Kie Means (@kie_means) September 11, 2017

Margana Wood, Miss Texas of the Miss America pageant, had a few choice words for President Donald Trump when she was asked about his response to last month’s Charlottesville, Virginia, violence.

Read More Miss America Slams President Donald Trump’s Paris Agreement Decision

During the pageant's Q&A segment, Wood was asked whether she agreed with Trump that there were “very fine people on both sides” during the white supremacist “Unite the Right” rally and counter-protests that took place.

She was given 20 seconds to respond, but it only took her 15 to tear into Trump and call out the white supremacists who participated in the event.

“I think that the white supremacist issue, it was very obvious, that it was a terrorist attack. And I think that President Donald Trump should’ve made a statement earlier addressing the fact, and in making sure all Americans feel safe in this country. That is the number one issue right now.”

Inclusivity seemed to be one of Woods’ core values throughout the competition as she called her platform “You Belong” and used it to champion equality and inclusion, HuffPost reports.

Wood did not win the pageant — the crown went to Miss North Dakota Cara Mund — however, her words clearly resonated with the audience as a roar of applause sounded off as she delivered her response.

Wood could have kept her answer very generic and neutral but instead, she set a commendable example of how to use your platform to speak out against social injustice and stand up for what's right.

Read More Chinese-Born Miss America Contestant Has A Great Response For Haters

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Reuters, Mark Makela