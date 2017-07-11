Why Does Jared Kushner Still Have Security Clearance — And A Job?

Senior Adviser Jared Kushner also attended the meeting with the Russian attorney, and his security clearance makes his role in the scandal deeply worrisome.

Donald Trump Jr. is receiving a just amount of attention for his role in the meeting with the Kremlin-connected attorney, but he did not act alone. Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and senior advisor, also attended the meeting and, given his current level of security clearance, is an infinitely more problematic character in this story than Trump Jr. "If this were a normal political world, Jared Kushner wouldn't have a job by the end of today," Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CN) told reporters on Wednesday. "And at the very least, he should absolutely have his security clearance revoked."

Q: Kushner's security clearance. He should have one, right?



MURPHY: "I think the bigger question is why Jared Kushner still has a job." pic.twitter.com/PzktSmV96E — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 13, 2017

In Trump Jr.'s released emails documenting the lead-up to the meeting with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya to obtain incriminating evidence against Hillary Clinton, he said that former campaign manager Paul Manafort and Kushner attended the controversial meeting with him. Kushner apparently stayed for only ten minutes, but those minutes are important to note when we consider the kind of sensitive information he now has access to. Furthermore, he neglected to report this meeting on his SF-86 forms submitted to obtain national security clearance — intentional omission of information is a felony.

The situation becomes even more circumspect when we consider other pending investigations into Kushner. McClatchy reported that investigators in Congress and the Justice Department are reviewing the possibility that the Trump campaign's digital operation, which Kushner supervised, helped guide Russian cyber operatives to target certain voting jurisdictions with damaging fake news stories about Clinton. In addition, Kushner attempted the unprecedented act of establishing a secret communications channel between the White House and the Kremlin in what was said to be solely for discussing policy issues between the two nations. Why a secret channel would be needed to discuss policy issues remains a concerning mystery.

As the details of this latest development in the Trump-Russia saga emerge, Democratic lawmakers are calling not only for further investigation, but demanding that Kushner's security clearance be immediately revoked.

"Don Jr. Manafort & Kushner were all at the same collusion meeting. But only #Kushner has security clearance," wrote Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) on Twitter. "It needs to be suspended NOW."

Don Jr., Manafort & Kushner were all at the same collusion meeting. But only #Kushner has a security clearance. It needs to be suspended NOW https://t.co/fFPCbiwZYe — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 11, 2017

If the current administration and the Republican Party majority truly considered America's best interests as their top priority, Kushner would be long gone. His part in the Trump Jr.-Russia meeting only compounds his already dubious position in the White House as the president's son-in-law is already under FBI investigation in the ongoing Russia probe. There is far too much at risk for someone as problematic as Kushner to maintain access to critical national intelligence. If leadership fails to act on the extreme end of caution, this only further jeopardizes the already severely damaged integrity of the Trump administration.