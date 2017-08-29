© Reuters: Carlos Barria

Trump Brags To Hurricane Harvey Victims: 'What A Crowd What A Turnout'

by
Cierra Bailey
President Donald Trump commented on the size of a crowd of supporters in Corpus Christi just after being briefed on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

President Trump sits in front of a map while receiving a briefing on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

President Donald Trump has proven on multiple occasions that he is anything but presidential; however, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, it seems he also completely lacks compassion and sensitivity.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited Austin and Corpus Christi, Texas, on Tuesday to spread encouragement to those impacted by the storm. Alas, these efforts failed miserably.

While in Texas, Trump sang the praises of FEMA administrator Brock Long. But, rather than speaking directly about the work that Long has done during this disaster, Trump chose to shift the focus to how “famous on television” Long has become in the last few days.

If that wasn’t tone-deaf enough, he later addressed a crowd of Hurricane Harvey victims outside a Corpus Christi firehouse and boasted, “What a crowd, what a turnout,” while standing on top of a truck overlooking the spectators who, presumably, thought he was going to say something profound.

According to Salon, after receiving a briefing on Houston relief efforts, Trump said, “It’s a real team, and we want to do it better than ever before.”

“We want to be looked at in five years, in 10 years from now as: This is the way to do it,” he added.

Well Mr. President, with your comments about fame and crowd sizes in the midst of a natural disaster, you are not showing Americans “the way to do it.” 

Twitter wasted no time dragging Trump for his insensitive choice of words. 

Banner/Thumbnail Credit: REUTERS, Carlos Barria

View Comments

