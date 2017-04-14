Trump's Hardline Immigration Rule Could Get Melania Deported

As the Trump administration argues any minor "misrepresentation" during the naturalization process could lead to deportation, Melania Trump could be at risk..

Immigration is surely a hot button issue in President Donald Trump's America. But ever since the rules changed, making even the smallest of mistakes on the part of the immigrant enough to justify a deportation, many have begun to ask why his wife's past as an immigrant herself never gets discussed by the administration.

If anything, it looks as if the president is afraid to admit his wife would be a high priority case under his watch.

As the Trump administration makes the argument that even an “immaterial” error on official paperwork is enough to justify deportation before the Supreme Court involving a recent deportation case, some are arguing that Melania Trump could be deported next.

RT KEEPING ALL OF HIS PROMISES,Trump says we are going to have a DEPORTATION FORCE! FOCUSING ON VISA Violators First! Sorry Melania! #PACKUP pic.twitter.com/lpy3FSLG9Q — SKPryor (@SKeithPryor) April 14, 2017

The case in question involves Divna Maslenjak, who arrived in the United States as a refugee in 1999.

As a Serb from Bosnia, she was persecuted and found in America a safe place to live and go on with her life. By 2001, she had applied for a green card and in 2006, she became a naturalized citizen.

At the time, she claimed her husband had never served in the Bosnian Serb military unit. But as this was later proven to be false, she was later deported — even after securing her citizenship.

Under Trump's new rules, immigration officials are required to prioritize the removal of any foreign national who “engaged in fraud or willful misrepresentation in connection with any official matter or application before a government agency.” As the administration defends this argument in Maslenjak's case, many have brought up the president's wife as a perfect example of someone who may have somewhat “misrepresented” her past as an immigrant during her naturalization process.

After all, Melania Trump — then known only as Melania Knauss — was paid for modeling work in the United States while traveling on a tourist visa. According to U.S. immigration law, visitors on a tourist visa aren't allowed to to receive payment for any activity performed while in the country. If she wasn't honest about this small fact during her naturalization process, wouldn't that make her a priority deportation case? And if not, why should a first lady receive preferential treatment if Trump is so serious about his tough immigration stance?

Something tells us the Trump administration will willfully ignore these questions for as long as possible.