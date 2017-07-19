In Trump's Mind, Health Insurance Costs $12 A Year

During an interview with The New York Times, President Donald Trump made a claim that left many people in shock — and for a very good reason.

President Donald Trump hasn't had the best of times lately. So what's just another piece of bad news attached to the president's name?

During a recent interview with The New York Times, Trump and reporter Maggie Haberman talked about health care policy as the GOP-led effort to pass health care reform legislation tanked.

At some point during the conversation, Haberman told the president that it would be quite difficult for the GOP to put an end to portions of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, that were very popular among Americans. In response, Trump ended up letting it slip that, perhaps, he has no idea what he is talking about.

“When you win an entitlement,” Haberman said, referring to Obamacare's guarantee that people with pre-existing conditions can't be denied care, “you can’t take it back.”

Trump then said:

“But what it does, Maggie, it means it gets tougher and tougher. Because politically, you can’t give it away. So pre-existing conditions are a tough deal. Because you are basically saying from the moment of the insurance, you’re 21 years old, you start working and you’re paying $12 a year for insurance, and by the time you’re 70, you get a nice plan. Here’s something where you walk up and say, 'I want my insurance.' It’s a very tough deal, but it is something that we’re doing a good job of.”

Did that make any sense to you? It sure didn't make too much sense to Twitter users who couldn't miss the opportunity to mock the president's lack of grasp regarding the real cost of health insurance.

So Trump thinks health insurance costs $12 a year? So...he thinks Obamacare is bad because $12 a year is too expensive? pic.twitter.com/hRJpdPdfYr — Betty F*ckin' White (@BettyFckinWhite) July 20, 2017

If Trump can get me health insurance for $12 a year, I"ll take back every bad thing I ever said about him. — Kelly Scaletta (@KellyScaletta) July 20, 2017

Where do I apply for one of Donald Trump's 12 dollars a year health plans? — OhNoAnotherPutz (@ohnoanotherputz) July 20, 2017

Trump knows so much; He's so smart.

So smart, in fact, he thinks health insurance costs $12 a year.

Not a joke.

That's. What. He. Said. — Scooba Steve (@stevEfroMtpa) July 20, 2017

Unfortunately, even if the president meant to say another figure, what many will remember is that he genuinely claimed that insurance costs $12 a year to a young American. Unfortunately, that couldn't be farther from the truth as there isn't one state in the union where insurance isn't at least $180 per month.

Regardless of what Trump truly meant, what some reporters are contending is that the president may have just revealed he's gotten himself deep into the health care debate without understanding what the common American faces on a regular basis.

Without this knowledge, how can he honestly say he's aware of how health care policy affects Americans directly?

Perhaps, he's just unwilling to listen and learn.

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque