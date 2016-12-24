India Plans To Spend $1 Billion On A Statue, But There’s A Problem

by
editors
India plans to build world’s tallest statue, twice the size of the Statue of Liberty to honor a Hindu warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji.

The statue which is to be built in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai coast will be 192-metres tall, twice the size of the Statue of Liberty and — the tallest memorial in the world, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Hindus regard Shivaji’s rule as the “ideal Hindu Kingdom”, who fought India’s Muslim Mughal empire and established his own kingdom near Maharashtra region.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of the project - expected to be completed by 2019.  

 

 

However, the 630-foot tall statue is planned to be constructed on reclaimed land in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai coast, a fact many Indians disapprove of.

They believe that this huge amount of money can be used to solve greater Indian problems like providing basic utilities, such as clean water, power, health care and garbage disposal.

With more than 1 in 5 people living on less than $1.90 per day in the South Asian nation, Indians believe addressing issues of food, nutrition and security should be their government’s first priority.

According to a Times of India analysis, the amount invested in the magnanimous statue is more than the budget for many of the public welfare schemes by the Mumbai government.

Several people signed an online petition to stop the government from constructing the extravagant statue.  "This is tax-payers' money and I am sure we would all like this money to be spend on something better - education, infrastructure, food...anything but a statue that is of no use to anyone," the petition reads. 

"This is not what Shivaji would have wanted and I am sure we can find other ways to honor him. Apart from a waste of money, this statue is going to be terrible for the environment; for the traffic situation in South Bombay and a security nightmare," it adds. 

Many Indians took to Twitter to express their dismay over the government’s decision.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read More: The Hypocrisy Of Narendra Modi Captured In One Cartoon
Tags:
chhatrapati shivaji government india maharashtra mughal empire mumbai narendra modi news statue of liberty tallest statue
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2016 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.