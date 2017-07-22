Extremist Thugs In India Hack Muslim Man To Death In Broad Daylight

Ghastly CCTV footage shows a mob of eleven people brutally lynching a man with swords and sticks has gone viral.

(Warning Graphic Video)

Shining India. Murder of Naveed Pathan pic.twitter.com/mRTTtIDSIz — haiderbaba (@haider_baba) July 22, 2017

In India, the so-called world’s largest democracy, a group of eleven men were caught on CCTV footage, brutally lynching a man in the streets of Dhule, Maharashtra state.

The ghastly video shows the men dragging the victim out of a shop and hitting him repeatedly with their weapons, which included swords, choppers and rods in broad day light.

According to Dhule police, the deceased identified as Rafiuddin Shaikh, was a notorious gangster who reportedly had 30 cases of rape, murder and blackmail against him.

Rafiuddin was reportedly shot inside the shop where he stopped to have tea by the group of men who then dragged him out and kept attacking him until he lost consciousness. The gang then left his body on the spot and escaped.

"We have launched a manhunt for the accused, who are all hardened criminals. We have formed multiple police teams to track them down. A gang comprising members of two families are suspected to be involved in the attack, the Goyar family and the Devare family. Both are considered equally notorious in Dhule, and most of the gang members have at least seven or eight cases against them," said Anil Vadnere, Police Inspector of Dhule City Police Station.

"The deceased, Shafiuddin, was out on bail and has several cases pending against him of extortion, attempt to murder, rape and murder in several districts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. We suspect he was caught in rivalry with the gang that attacked him," Vadnere added.

However, people on social media have identified the victim of this outrageous inhumane act as a Muslim body builder who might have been sacrificed because of his faith. According to a Dubai based journalist, the victim was a Muslim body builder, namely, Naveed Pathan.

In #India today extremist Hindus brutally killed (Lynched) a Muslim Body builder Naveed Pathan aka Naveed Iqbal aka Pappu. #Naveedpathan pic.twitter.com/xxWvxosbCO — Zain Khan (@ZKhanOfficial) July 22, 2017

Others have also shared their views on how this might have been an act of religious extremism.

Lets nt slaughter cows bt humans in the most brutal manner, happens in da worlds biggest democracy#Naveedpathan #India #humanslaughtering — Madiha Rehman (@MadihaRehman94) July 24, 2017

Feel sick to my stomach after watching Naveed Pathan's brutal murder — MUFC. (@Mourinoholic) July 24, 2017

#NaveedPathan's was killed by rival Muslim gang. Hear the pin drop silence now that it can no longer be used to create further divides. — D?N Q?YYUM (@DanQayyum) July 24, 2017

I very strongly condemn the brutal killing of Naveed pathan in IND by hands of Hindu Taliban,for which Narindra Modi is directly responsible pic.twitter.com/qIq3UaB9eb — M Hanzala Tayyab MHT (@OfficialHanzala) July 23, 2017

Muslims in Hindu India are in trouble again under this regime . May God help them — raza ghumman (@razaghumman1) July 23, 2017

Although Naveed’s identity is not in line with the identification of the man given by the Indian police, the fact that killing people over religious extremism in India isn’t new is very pertinent.

In 2015, 51-year-old Mohammad Akhlaq was kicked and beaten to death while his 22-year-old son was seriously injured by a mob after the family was suspected of eating beef.

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Amit Dave