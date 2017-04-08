Indian Newscaster Had To Break News Of Her Husband’s Death On Air

The super-human work ethic of this news presenter is awe-inspiring.

An Indian news presenter found out about the tragic death of her husband as she read out the news of the fatal car accident that killed him.

Supreet Kaur, a presenter with IBC24 in Chhattisgarh, was announcing the news of a car accident when five people in a car were killed when their vehicle was hit by a truck. As details from the scene of the accident emerged, Kaur realized that this was the car her husband, Harshad Kawade, was in.

Not showing any signs of distress, Kaur continued reading the news for another 10 minutes. When the camera stopped rolling, Kaur finally had the chance to vent her emotions.

“As she read out the news, she found out that it was the vehicle her husband was to travel in, in that region on the same day,” an editor t IBC24 said. “Even though the reporter on the ground did not give out names, the team could tell that she had found out. The production team also just found out, but couldn’t tell her as she was live on television.”

“It speaks volumes about her sense of duty and professionalism that she continued, and kept her calm for another ten minutes.

“The instant the cameras went off she began calling her relatives and broke down into tears. She left for the accident site after that.”