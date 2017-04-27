Girl Power Is These Schoolgirls Pulling A Broken Bus Up A Mountain

Next time someone uses the tired phrase "like a girl" just show them this image of awesome Indian schoolgirls who took their rescue into their own hands.

Manipuri girls went for a study tour to Loktak Lake. Bus gets stuck in mud. Girls pull bus up and break the internet. pic.twitter.com/BLwCvflqD0 — Lawai BemBem (@liklasa) April 26, 2017

Students from Waikhomoni Girls' College in Manipur, India were on their way back from a school trip when their bus got stuck in mud and wouldn't start, leaving them stranded on a treacherously steep and narrow hillside. With help difficult to come by, they did what anyone who wanted to get home would do: They rolled up their sleeves and got to work.

The girls formed a human chain and, using a giant rope, began pulling the heavy bus up the hill and out of the mud. People on the internet are applauding their tenacity and sharing the image of their teamwork as an example of girl power.

@jyotsnamohan @liklasa The photo is great - here's to Manipur female power 👍🏼 — Amrita Cheema (@AmritaCheemaTV) April 26, 2017

@liklasa @draamini Proof that India has a 1000 Mary Koms — khali Peeli (@tomhardytaboo) April 27, 2017

It should go without saying that women are incredibly capable, certainly no less so than men. However, sexism and misogyny are very much in power and so the seemingly obvious can never be taken for granted.

Images of girls and women accomplishing things that we wouldn't blink twice at if they were of boys and men are important because they show that the only things of significance separating the genders are stereotypes and ignorance.

Banner and thumbnail credit: Flickr user Peter Burgess