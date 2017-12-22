© REUTERS, Adnan Abidi

Indian Stalker Burns Woman Alive After She Refused To Marry Him

Sidra Javed
Sai Kartik took out a bottle of kerosene from inside his shirt, poured it on top of the girl and then set her on fire, before quickly riding away on his bike.

 

 

A 24-year-old woman in India was set on fire by a former colleague who was reportedly obsessed with her.

Sandhya Rani, a computer operator in a local shop, Lucky Traders, was on her way to home from work at 6:45 p.m. when she was intercepted by Sai Kartik, a former colleague. The 25-year-old man had reportedly followed her on his bike when she left her workplace and stopped her to ask why she refused to marry him.

The conversation escalated into a heated argument, at which time, Kartik produced a bottle of kerosene from inside his shirt and poured it on top of Rani. He then struck a match, lighting the helpless girl on fire, before quickly riding away on his motorbike before his act could be registered by pedestrians, the police said.

Rani’s screams quickly drew a crowd which rushed to put out the fire. But by that time, she had already suffered 65 percent burns on her body. She was quickly transported to Gandhi Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries — but not before giving the police a dying declaration that Kartik flew into a rage when she refused to marry him.

“Sandhya was a capable young woman who has gone to college. When she refused to marry him, he could not take it,” police officer B. Sumathy told NDTV.

Rani was the sixth and youngest child of the family. Her father passed away some time ago and to help her family financially, she got a job at the company with help from Kartik. The man, a school dropout, had worked in the same company but had lost his job because of his inefficiency and “notorious” behavior. Later, Kartik started pursuing Rani, asking her to leave her job and marry him, which she refused to do so.

“Karthik had no job for the past year and had been drinking a lot. He had been harassing her, pressing her to marry him and quit her job,” said officer Sumathi.

At one point, shop owner Jagan Reddy had warned Kartick not to harass Rani after she gave her boss the mobile phone Kartik had gifted her.  But the man obviously did not listen to his former employer.

Police was able to find Kartik’s bike, the empty kerosene bottle and also CCTV footage of the incident. The 25-year-old man has been charged with murder, stalking and under a law on atrocities. Fearing retribution from the locals, his family has fled the city.

The community has reacted with shock and outrage at the brutal murder of a poor, innocent girl and mourners at Rani’s funeral had demanded the harshest possible punishment for Katrik. They also said the incident reminded them of an acid attack in Warangal city almost ten years ago.

“These incidents should not happen. She was the family’s backbone in every way,” said V. Sadanand, Rani’s brother-in-law.

Politicians also arrived to console the dead woman’s family.

 

 

 

 

Cases like these are hardly a rarity in India, where laws protecting women’s rights are very weak. Several high-profile sexual assault cases in India have sparked international outrage over women’s right and a desperate need for social reform.

The nation recently witnessed the fifth anniversary of a fatal gang rape of a 23-year-old girl in India, who was assaulted by six men aboard a moving bus. Her culprits were sentenced to death, yet five years later, they still remain alive while her mother awaits justice.

Banner/Thumbnail credit: REUTERS, Adnan Abidi

