GOP Asked People To Share ‘Obamacare Horror Stories’ And This Happened

Given how the impending fate of highly unpopular Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act has become one of the major topics of debate across the country, the Indiana Republican Party thought it was a good time to conduct a social media survey.

In a now-viral Facebook post, the party called on the state's constituents to share their "horror stories" about Obamacare, hoping to get some negative coverage on former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.

"What's your Obamacare horror story? Let us know," the post read.

The Republican probably thought people would respond with their stories of higher premiums, lack of coverage or insurance companies leaving the market.

However, their plan backfired rather spectacularly when social media users began commenting how Obamacare saved their or their loved ones’ lives and how they are afraid the American Health Care Act – also known as Trumpcare – would leave them without insurance.

Here are few of the several thousand responses:

“My ‘horror story' is that my 24-year old daughter is a full- time college student and she is able to stay on my health plan due to the ACA/Obamacare. We are stronger, and healthier, as a nation because of the ACA,” commented a woman named Elisabeth McKenna.

“My horror story is that Republicans slashed important aspects to undermine the original ACA, and despite its popularity and success, they are trying to steal the right to healthcare away from millions of working people and vulnerable folks. I wish our selfish, special interest driven politicians would do what's right and initiate a more cost-effective single-payer system!” wrote Facebook user Stephanie Crosby.

“Obamacare literally saved my life. I was just out of college and not eligible for health care through my employer since I was so new. Because of Obamacare, I was able to stay on my parents insurance. I ended up with Appendicitis and had to have surgery. Luckily I was covered, whereas before Obamacare I would not have been since I wasn't in school any longer, and less likely to seek treatment,” recalled Cj Chrispell.

“My horror story is fear that my mum will die with Trump care. Her house and money will be taken to pay her medical debt. I will then not be able to pay off my student loans and my workplace insurance will double in cost when 22 million less people carry insurance,” explained online user Scrambler Ken. “The party that made up "death panels" is actually trying to kill my mom slowly, and as a bonus keep my family in debt.”

“The ACA or Obamacare provided the first affordable insurance to me after ninie years without any health insurance. During those nine years, I was forced to have surgery which I had to pay for out of pocket. Just to allow me into the OR I had to give the hospital a certified check for $5000. The ACA solved all those issues for me. It is a super program,” commented another user, Alyosha Karamazov.

“My aunt was self employed and went years with no coverage. With Obamacare she got a colonoscopy that revealed 17 polyps,” shared Heather Long. “These were removed and her life was saved.”

The reaction on Twitter was also swift:

The real horror story was before the ACA when I wasn't covered for a pre-existing condition. #obamacare #aca — Polly Woke (@PollyWokeUp) July 3, 2017

#ACA helped me and family get affordable health insurance even w/ a #preexistingcondition — (((Liz))) (@2foodie) July 4, 2017

Obamacare enabled me to get insurance despite a preexisting condition. The exchange allows my daughter to afford the cost of insurance. — K Saxon (@KateSharpUSA) July 4, 2017

My dad got all his medicine for free instead of having to pay for it! The horror! — RealSJB (@RealSJB) July 5, 2017

I'm a Republican. The ACA saved my wife and son, allowing them to both get spine rebuilds and physical therapy that has been denied before. — Matt (@MtnChippewa) July 5, 2017

Thanks to ACA, my sister was able to get Humira for her rheumatoid arthritis. Saved her ability to walk. She's able to work again. — Patricia Schwarz (@TessEractica) July 5, 2017

The real horror is how I would not have had insurance due to my diabetes before Obamacare and how that could have literally killed me. — Fernadactyl (@Fernadactyl) July 5, 2017

The ACA is a lifesaver. What IS a horror story is your plan to dismantle it w/o an even better replacement! — Summit (@Summit8947) July 5, 2017

Side note: cancer at 25 on parents insurance thanks aca. Can still get insurance. Not dead or bankrupt: the horror — Rachael (@gnrhippie) July 4, 2017

Based on a Congressional Budget Office analysis, 22 million fewer people would have health coverage over the course of the next decade — partially due to the bill’s drawback of Medicaid expansion. A recent poll conducted by NPR, PBS NewsHour and the Marist Institute for Public Opinion also revealed mere 17 percent of people surveyed approved of the Senate’s health care proposal.

The Republican leaders postponed a vote on a healthcare overhaul after resistance from members of their own party.