Alleged Rapist Sues Victim, College Over ‘Gender Bias’ Against Males

Victim-blaming and white male privilege just reached a new low.

A former Indiana University student accused of sexually assaulting a women is blaming the school for “discriminating” against him.

In September 2015, 21-year-old Aaron Farrer was accused of rape by a female student who told the police he took advantage of her drunken state. She showed the authorities a text message she received from Farrer the next day apologizing for the act.

The man denied the victim’s story claiming she consented to sex and was “sexually aggressive” toward him.

The university expelled Farrer in November but he was not convicted by the Monroe Superior Court, which said there was not enough evidence against him — despite the message.

Although the young man should have thanked his lucky stars that he was let off so easily, in a fit of self-righteousness and male supremacy, he slammed the school with a lawsuit.

In addition to suing his victim and school, others named in the lawsuit included the school’s assistant director, associate dean of students, deputy Title IX director, Title IX deputy investigator and other staff.

“IU engaged in a gender-biased investigation of Farrer, which culminated in Farrer’s unlawful expulsion from IU,” his complaint stated. Farrer accused the school of “creating a gender biased, hostile environment against males, like Farrer, based in part on IU’s pattern and practice of disciplining male students who accept physical contact initiated by female students, but failing to discipline female students who engage in the same conduct.”

He also stated he was denied due process and the rape allegations were taken as the truth from the very beginning because the university did not want to receive negative publicity.

Ferrar demands a jury trial, to have all records of him in the university’s files related to the case wiped out, damages of $75,000 and for the university to allow him readmission.

The school has defended its sexual misconduct policy earlier this week in a statement.

“While Indiana University cannot comment on pending litigation or, due to federal privacy laws, specific student disciplinary cases, the university’s Sexual Misconduct Policy provides for a fair, impartial and robust investigation and adjudication process when responding to reports of alleged sexual assault,” said Margie Smith-Simmons, a spokeswoman for the university. “Indiana University is strongly committed to providing a safe and secure environment for all members of its community, and assuring that its processes are fair and afford due process protections.”

Sexual assault cases are a growing pandemic in American college campuses and many universities have taken measures to combat them.

An estimated 35 out of 1000 women attending college become victims of rape and 11 percent experience a completed rape while inebriated, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

Moreover, approximately 65 to 84 percent of rape cases are never reported to the police, according to a Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault, because, among other reasons, of lack of sufficient proof.

