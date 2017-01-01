India In Shock After Six-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped And Murdered

The child was abducted, raped, and killed in a brutal crime that remains unresolved. Indians are now outraged as officials pledge to investigate.

A horrific crime involving a six-year-old has been reported in India, proving that authorities have done little to protect the most vulnerable. Now, the country is, once again, demanding that authorities do all in their power to hold the attackers accountable.

Read More Man Rapes Woman In Broad Daylight On A Busy Pavement As People Look On

The attackers who brutally raped and murdered a six-year-old child in Haryana, India, are still on the loose. Authorities believe that two people were behind the crime.

The child was abducted on Dec. 8, but police found the girl’s body on Sunday close to where her family lives. The girl was subject to such horrific violence that her injuries are causing outrage among Indians. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that such a violent rape case made the news in the country.

In 2012, a 23-year-old woman was gang-raped by six people in a bus in which she was traveling. She eventually died due to the severe injuries she sustained in the assault, prompting several Indians to take it to the streets in protest against rape. Due to the public pressure, the government eventually introduced tougher laws to curb rape,including instituting the death penalty to convicted rapists and yet, cases such as the one involving the Haryana child continue to occur.

In the recent case, authorities have yet to find the culprits. So far, at least three friends of the child’s father have been detained for questioning, but the police have not been able to name the murderer or murderers.

The child’s mom, Manoj Dhaka, told reporters that the horrific death of her child must be resolved.

“It's been 24 hours and the police are yet to catch anyone,” she said.

The night the child was abducted, her father, who’s a rag picker, had been absent due to work but her mother was in the house. The next morning, the woman woke up to find that one of her daughters had gone missing. The young girl has three other siblings, two boys and one girl. The family lives in a plot of land that is shared by four other families. Authorities believe that the rapists are local.

While police put together a special investigative team to find out who’s behind this brutal crime, the girl’s family is saying that that alone isn’t enough. Instead, they want the federal police to be involved as they claim local authorities are not capable of handling the issue.

Unfortunately, India has been plagued by horrific cases of rape such as this, making the country a dangerous place for women and children.

Amnesty International has called for more “robust systems” to be put in place to put an end to the ongoing rape crisis, which has been identified as being part of an “out-of-control epidemic.”

It’s terribly tragic to learn of so many women and children being targeted with impunity. Perhaps, change will only come to India once pressure from all corners of the globe intensifies.