Indonesian Province Blames 'Sexy Clothes' For Sexual Violence

“The incidences of sexual crimes are not solely caused by the mistakes of the men, but also many are caused by sexy women’s clothes that do indeed invite intentions.”

Mari ramai-ramai berpakaian seksi!! I love sexy cloths pic.twitter.com/KSlVyC7x45 — Faiza Mardzoeki (@FaizaMardz) December 18, 2017

The regional representatives council for Bengkulu (DPRD) in Indonesia is reportedly planning to fight violence against women and sexual harassment by making “sexy clothing” illegal in the province.

Authorities are reportedly drafting a regional regulation on “child and family protection” which includes a prohibition on “sexy clothing.”

According to local newspaper Rakyat Bengkulu, political parties in province, which is located on the island of Sumatra, have also supported the idea of banning “sexy clothing.” However, it remains unclear what type of clothes fall in the specified form of dressing.

Chairman of DPRD Bengkulu’s Commission IV Ir Muharamin said that there had been 105 cases of violence and 126 cases of rape this year which is a major reason for his support for the draft bill.

Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI)’s Bengkulu chapter gave a textbook example of victim blaming and voiced support of the clothing ban.

“The incidences of sexual crimes are not solely caused by the mistakes of the men, but also many are caused by sexy women’s clothes that do indeed invite intentions. So, (this regulation) is not only about protection, it would also require women to protect themselves,” said H Supardi Mursalin, the head of the Bengkulu MUI Fatwa Council.

The head of the PAN faction in the Bengkulu DPRD, H Parial, said the ban “limits the intention of perpetrators of crimes to do undesirable things.”

“In essence we want to suppress the high number of crimes against children and women. So far, the number of rapes, domestic violence and murders is very high. In addition, it is caused by other factors such as pornography as well as a lack of awareness in terms of religion,” he added.

The issue of sexual violence in the country came into light after the horrific gang rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl that took place in Bengkulu.

In taking measures against sexual harassment and violence, officials of the province are victim blaming and are completely forgetting that it is the mentality of men and predators that needs to be changed.

A piece of clothing can never incite violence, it is the thinking of these men, who think they are superior and powerful than women, that need to blamed.

Read More Child Rapists To Be Micro-Chipped, Castrated In Indonesia

Thumbnail Credits : Reuters, Beawiharta