Trump’s Latest Twitter Gaffe Proves The Yates Hearing Left Him Rattled

“Never really believed there was collusion between Trump & Russia... until he just put that twitter header up,” commented a social media user.

This is the header of the president of the United States' political/personal Twitter account pic.twitter.com/TjgSITBNY6 — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) May 9, 2017

President Donald Trump, the human embodiment of the word narcissism, has a strange tendency to tweet most bizarre and factually incorrect things, be it a baseless story about former Miss Universe or a recent attack on ex-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, at all hours of the night.

To put it simply, Trump treats Twitter like a personal blog, sharing his opinion – sometimes rather aggressively – about everything, seemingly unconcerned he is the leader of the free world and everyone is privy to all the cringeworthy and misspelled statements he posts.

Therefore, it didn’t come as much of a surprise when the president took to social media to comment on former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates’ Senate hearing on the alleged Russian conspiracy to influence the 2016 elections and the possible ties between Moscow and ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Not only did Trump criticize Yates, whom he fired for not supporting his controversial Muslim ban, but also brought up the testimony of former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, where he claimed he did not personally see any evidence of collusion between Trump's campaign and Russian operatives.

Interestingly, Clapper also mentioned he did not have access to the information obtained by FBI on the matter, but Trump conveniently forgot to mention that.

Director Clapper reiterated what everybody, including the fake media already knows- there is "no evidence" of collusion w/ Russia and Trump. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

Sally Yates made the fake media extremely unhappy today --- she said nothing but old news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

The Russia-Trump collusion story is a total hoax, when will this taxpayer funded charade end? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

Then, instead of pinning the tweet about Clapper’s testimony on his Twitter profile like regular folks, the commander-in-chief went a step ahead and had it photoshopped on a completely unrelated picture of a bunch of white people giving thumbs up.

He then uploaded it as his header image for the whole world to see.

Trump's done a lot of embarrassing things in the < 4 months he's been POTUS, but that new header image takes the cake. pic.twitter.com/IRqGeglvTO — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 9, 2017

If anything, Trump’s latest Twitter gaffe proves no matter how much he tries to hide it, the ongoing Russian investigation has left him rattled.

Obviously, Twitter did not hold back from eviscerating the president’s hilarious attempt at refuting collusion allegations.

The "mission accomplished" banner of Twitter headers pic.twitter.com/tSuObDDOSl — Rebecca Berg (@rebeccagberg) May 9, 2017

Why would you do this? pic.twitter.com/wGTDUB4wpk — eve peyser (@evepeyser) May 9, 2017

They're going to have to rename the Streisand Effect. pic.twitter.com/8PowDCXIaP — Tom McKay (@thetomzone) May 9, 2017

Never really believed there was collusion between Trump & Russia.. until he just put that twitter header up. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 9, 2017

If you want to quickly spiral into existential dread, take a peep at Trump's current Twitter banner image — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 9, 2017

trump changed his twitter header to push back on the russia story, showing he's not concerned about it and its NOT A BIG DEAL AT ALL pic.twitter.com/MYzcppjEWx — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 9, 2017

Say what you will but Trump is innovating here, a new form of pinned tweet. https://t.co/PszhWui8su — Tom Gara (@tomgara) May 9, 2017

Just helping celebrate Trump's new Twitter banner pic.twitter.com/bcuduW5LXG — Brossentia (@Brossentia) May 9, 2017

Trump's pettiness is dwarfed by his social media team's inability to appropriately size a header for Twitter. Can't do anything right. pic.twitter.com/WxUjwUk0Nr — andrew núñez (@andrew_nunez) May 9, 2017

"Getting a staffer to Photoshop your tweet denying collusion with Russia into your banner image" is untold levels of Not Mad pic.twitter.com/M2kUZkkG2W — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) May 9, 2017

How can there be this many good ones to use pic.twitter.com/eBjHIMZUGg — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) May 9, 2017

12-dimensional chess master Donald J. Trump, folks. pic.twitter.com/Cdl5KCrXdu — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) May 9, 2017

Y'all I admit that I was skeptical but Trump's new banner image confirms that there's no collusion imho closed book cased closed pack it up pic.twitter.com/faE6YGBunr — Matthew D'Ambrosio™ (@drmattdambrosio) May 9, 2017

Nothing says "I'm innocent! Innocent I tell ya!" like changing your Twitter header to say "I'm innocent! Innocent I tell ya!" pic.twitter.com/hyWM09B4Jb — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) May 9, 2017

… and the one to trump them all:

Trump's header reminds me of the amazing messaging during the coup in Egypt pic.twitter.com/PVztCMmhyl — Tom Gara (@tomgara) May 9, 2017

UPDATE:

Following the intense social media reaction, President Donald Trump has replaced the header image.