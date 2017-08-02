Your Glittery iPhone Case Could Give You Chemical Burns

Some of the chemical burns caused by the liquid in these cases have been serious and consumers are now dealing with scars that will last a lifetime.

Our ongoing iPhone obsession may also be causing us to suffer great pains — quite literally.

Read More iPhone 7 Owners Destroy Their New Phones After Watching YouTube Prank

In a Monday announcement, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that nearly 275,000 iPhone cases decorated with liquid glitter had been recalled nationwide. The campaign was launched after the company selling the items learned that the product could expose consumers to skin irritation, chemical burns, and blisters.

In the United States alone at least 19 incidents involving the products sold at Victoria’s Secret, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch, and Henri Bendel have taken place, The Washington Post reports. Others happened abroad. But in most cases, consumers reported experiencing injuries while at least one claims to have permanent scarring due to the chemical burn.

In one occasion, a consumer suffered several chemical burns, which all led to swelling to her face, neck, upper body, chest, hands and even leg.

In a statement, MixBin Electronics said that since the cases may crack or break, the liquid may leak, exposing consumers to irritants. MixBin Electronics is the distributor behind these cases.

So far, impacted products include cases designed for iPhone 6, 6s, and 7. Units impacted by this recall include cases sold between October 2015 and June 2017. All cases come with glitter that floats inside the liquid.

If you have one of these cases, the commission is urging you to stop using them immediately and have them returned to MixBin Electronics in exchange for a full refund.

It's terrifying to think that something so harmless such as phone case could cause so much harm. Hopefully, companies that design these cases are learning a thing or two from this recall.

Read More Woman's iPhone 7 Mysteriously Explodes In Startling Video

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Reuters/Adrees Latif