Iranians Mock Donald Trump With A Caricature Contest

The Iranians have come up with a rather unique way of mocking President Donald Trump after the country hosted a weeklong Trumpism Cartoon and Caricature Contest.

The event, which was held in Tehran, Iran, received 1,614 submissions from 74 countries. Four artists from the United States also participated in the contest.

However, the winner of the contest was Iranian Hadi Asadi who took home $1,500 in prize money. His cartoon showed Trump’s hair in the style of flames with the president drooling on books while sporting a jacket made of dollar bills. Smoke from the hair of the cartoon forms the shape of the continents.

Asadi said he drew the cartoon using a stylus pen over the period of two weeks.

“I wanted to show Trump while trampling symbols of culture,” he added.

Out of the four American participants, two won awards.

American Robert Jones Clayont's cartoon showed two issues of Time's Person of the Year. One side of the caricature consisted of Trump’s image on the cover and the other side showed Adolf Hitler. In the cartoon, Trump says to Hitler: “It's a great honor” and Hitler responds “Ja.”

Ed Wexler's, the other American who won the award, depicted Trump running away from a snowball while yelling “fake news.”

“Trump’s behavior clearly sets out Iran’s reasons to distrust the U.S., consequently, we decided to use art’s capacity for displaying the behavior,” said the competition's director, Ali-Asghar Jafari.

Masud Shojaei-Tabatabai, another organizer said, “This contest considers Trump as a symbol of U.S. capitalism and hegemony that many intellectuals compare with Nazism.”

In a cartoon by a German artist, Trump is depicted in a KKK cape with a swastika, posing a Nazi salute. A Costa Rican artist showed Trump as Captain America with the border wall as his shield and the Statue of Liberty as a weapon.

After the event,a selection of the submissions will be showcased in 11 other countries as well, including the Netherlands, Belgium, Brazil, Indonesia and Turkey.

The contest comes at a crucial point as relationship between the two countries continue to escalate. Just days after Trump assumed office,he put Iran on notice after they conducted a ballistic missile test. During his first trip as president to Saudi Arabia, Trump urged “all nations of conscience [to] work together to isolate Iran.”

During his speech, he also accused Iran of giving terrorists “safe harbor, financial backing, and the social standing needed for recruitment.”