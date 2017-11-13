Massive Earthquake Hits Iran, Iraq, Killing Scores Of People

The earthquake was felt in several provinces of Iran but the hardest hit province was Kermanshah, which announced three days of mourning.

* Quake epicentre in Sulaimaniyah province in Kurdistan region

* At least 164 people killed in Iran, 4 in Iraq

* At least 1,650 injured in Iran

* Casualty toll "will rise" -Iranian officials

* Felt in Turkey and Israel as well

At least 168 people were killed in Iraq and Iran on Sunday when a powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit the region, state media in the two countries said, as rescuers searched for dozens trapped under rubble.

Scores of people were seen running for their lives in Erbil's Tablo Mall as a 7.3-magnitude #earthquake rocked the region.

The quake has reportedly killed several people in #Iraq and at least 120 across the border in #Iran pic.twitter.com/WC33Lt1qoE — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) November 13, 2017

At least 164 people were killed in Iran, Behnam Saeedi, a spokesman for Iran's National Disaster Management Organization, said on the state television. More than 1,650 were injured, he said.

Officials expected the casualty toll to rise when search and rescue teams reached remote areas of Iran.

A quake registering a magnitude between 7 and 7.9 can inflict widespread and heavy damage. Moreover, many houses in rural areas of Iran are made of mud bricks that can crumble easily in a quake.

Members of the #Turkish #RedCrescent reached the region as a first response, #Derbendihan #Sulaymaniyah #Iraq. A 7.3 richter scale #earthquake rocked northern Iraq and #Iran. At least 61 people were killed and more than 300 others injured #AA pic.twitter.com/hxcaQdnXgX — Anadolu Images (@anadoluimages) November 13, 2017

The earthquake was felt in several provinces of Iran but the hardest hit province was Kermanshah, which announced three days of mourning.

More than 97 of the victims were in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, about 15 km (10 miles) from the Iraq border.

The main hospital of the capital of the county was severely damaged and could not treat hundreds of injured people who were taken there, the head of the Iranian emergency services, Pirhossein Koulivand said.

DANCING BUILDINGS

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake measured magnitude 7.3. An Iraqi meteorology official put its magnitude at 6.5 with the epicentre in Penjwin in Sulaimaniyah province in the Kurdistan region close to the main border crossing with Iran.

Kurdish health officials said at least four people were killed in Iraq and at least 50 injured.

The quake was felt as far south as Baghdad, where many residents rushed from their houses and tall buildings when tremors shook the Iraqi capital.

Earthquake felt throughout Iraq, into Kuwait, was centered in Kurdistan pic.twitter.com/YnvGamgoO3 — Hersh.Heini . (@HershHeini) November 12, 2017

"I was sitting with my kids having dinner and suddenly the building was just dancing in the air," said Majida Ameer, who ran out of her building in the capital's Salihiya district with her three children. "I thought at first that it was a huge bomb. But then I heard everyone around me screaming: 'Earthquake!'"

Similar scenes unfolded in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, and across other cities in northern Iraq, close to the quake's epicentre.

COLD WEATHER

Electricity was cut off in several Iranian and Iraqi cities, and fears of aftershocks sent thousands of people in both countries out onto the streets and parks in cold weather.

The Iranian seismological centre registered around 50 aftershocks and said more were expected.

The head of Iranian Red Crescent said more than 70,000 people were in need of emergency shelter.

Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said some roads were blocked and were worried about casualties in remote villages. The Iranian armed forces have been deployed to help the emergency services.

Iran sits astride major fault lines and is prone to frequent tremors. A magnitude 6.6 quake on Dec. 26, devastated the historic city of Bam, 1,000 km (600 miles) southeast of Tehran, killing about 31,000 people.

HOSPITAL SEVERELY DAMAGED

On the Iraqi side, the most extensive damage was in the town of Darbandikhan, 75 km (47 miles) east of the city of Sulaimaniyah in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region.

More than 30 people were injured in the town, according to Kurdish Health Minister Rekawt Hama Rasheed.

"The situation there is very critical," Rasheed told Reuters.

The district's main hospital was severely damaged and had no power, Rasheed said, so the injured were taken to Sulaimaniyah for treatment. Homes and buildings had extensive structural damage, he said.

In Halabja, local officials said a 12-year-old boy died of an electric shock from a falling electric cable.

Earthquake of 7.3 magnitude hits Iraq (Soleymanieh)-Iran (Kermanshah) borders, reports Reuters. No injuries or property damages reported. @NASA #Taheri_movement — Taheri Movement (@Taheri_Movement) November 12, 2017

Major earthquake (magnitude 7.3) hits towns in the Iran-Iraq border with tremors felt in Turkey & some other countries in the region. pic.twitter.com/lHaXIJPMQ6 — Roxana Moslehi (@Genomicien) November 12, 2017

Iraq's meteorology centre advised people to stay away from buildings and not to use elevators, in case of aftershocks.

TURKEY AND ISRAEL

Residents of Turkey's southeastern city of Diyarbakir also reported feeling a strong tremor, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the city.

Damage caused by the 7.3-magnitude Iran-Iraq earthquake is captured on mobile. At least 135 people have died and hundreds more are injured . Landslides are hindering rescue efforts https://t.co/H3bZLgWsMS pic.twitter.com/drPbO9Zw31 — AFP news agency (@AFP) November 13, 2017

Turkish Red Crescent Chairman Kerem Kinik told broadcaster NTV that Red Crescent teams in Erbil were preparing to go to the site of the earthquake, and that Turkey’s national disaster management agency, AFAD, and National Medical Rescue Teams (UMKE) were also preparing to head into Iraq. AFAD’s chairman said the organisation was waiting for a reply to its offer for help.

Banderdikan’a ulaşan ekiplerimiz yıkılan binaların olduğunu ancak büyük çaplı hasar olmadığını 2 kişinin hayatını kaybettiğini yaralıların olduğunu bildirdiler pic.twitter.com/HsL7Gbevzn — Dr Kerem Kınık (@drkerem) November 13, 2017

7.3 magnitude #earthquake at #Iraq #Iran border leaves 500 injured . Pray for our muslim brothers and sisters ! pic.twitter.com/hSF3HIqcpS — Dr Ayesha (@DrAyeshaNaveed) November 13, 2017

In a tweet, Kinik said the Turkish Red Crescent was gathering 3,000 tents and heaters, 10,000 beds and blankets and moving them towards the Iraqi border.

Heartbreaking news of #Earthquake killing over 140 people in Iran & Iraq...😢

Thoughts & Prayers! 🙏💔 https://t.co/9LhUnZ2bnM — Laraib (@SLaraibBukhari) November 13, 2017

Around 150 dead and hundreds injured in Iran after 7.3 degree earthquake shook the Western province of Kermanshah and large parts of Iraq.#IranEarthquake — Negar (@NegarMortazavi) November 13, 2017

LATEST: At least 140 people killed, 860 injured after powerful earthquake strikes Iran-Iraq border region, Iranian officials say. https://t.co/wKjL7oskWj pic.twitter.com/DFpjZPH17U — ABC News (@ABC) November 13, 2017

"We are coordinating with Iranian and Iraqi Red Crescent groups. We are also getting prepared to make deliveries from our northern Iraq Erbil depot," he said.

Israeli media said the quake was felt in many parts of Israel as well.

