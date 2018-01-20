Iraq War Vet: Don't Need A Lecture From Draft Dodger Trump

Senator Tammy Duckworth will not let someone like Trump, who turned down several chances to serve his country, to lecture the military.

Senator Tammy Duckworth has a message for Donald Trump: Draft-dodgers don't get to lecture military. Period.

For as long as the government shutdown, which commenced on Saturday, is not resolved, U.S. troops will have to work without being paid.

Moreover, commissaries that allow military families to shop for groceries at a lower price will also remain shut down.

In the face of the problems facing the military, Democrats and Republicans have blamed each other for the deadlock.

Prior to the shutdown, on Friday, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said, "They will see which senators vote to shove aside veterans, military families, and vulnerable children to hold the entire country hostage."

However, on Saturday, he killed the bill that would have ensured the military would be paid on time during the shutdown. Tweeting on Saturday, Trump accused Democrats of holding the government hostage.

Democrats are holding our Military hostage over their desire to have unchecked illegal immigration. Can’t let that happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill) responded to these allegations and skewered the POTUS in the process. Duckworth is an Iraq war veteran who suffered severe combat wounds. She lost both of her legs and sustained damage to her right arm. She took the president to task for his negligence of the military.

!!@SenDuckworth: "I will not be lectured about what our military needs by a five-deferment draft-dodger. And I have a message for cadet bone spurs: If you cared about our military, you'd stop baiting Kim Jong-Un into a war that could put 85,000 American troops .. in danger." pic.twitter.com/BBXVna819m — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) January 20, 2018

"Does he even know that there are service members who are in harm's way right now, watching him, looking for their commander-in-chief to show leadership, rather than [trying] to deflect blame?" Duckworth said. "Or that his own Pentagon says that the short-term funding plans he seems intent on pushing is actually harmful to not just the military, but to our national security?"

Duckworth also derided the President as a “five-deferment draft-dodger” who was inconsiderate to the problems and the needs of the military yet insisted on “lecturing” others on the topic.

“And I have a message for cadet bone spurs: If you cared about our military, you'd stop baiting Kim Jong-Un into a war that could put 85,000 American troops, and millions of innocent civilians, in danger,” she concluded.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters