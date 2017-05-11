The IRS Is Building A Safe To Hide Trump’s Tax Returns

“It’s in a locked cabinet in a locked room that nobody’s in. You’ll need a key to the room and the cabinet to get it,” said the IRS commissioner.

President Donald Trump is so afraid someone will get wind of exactly how much tax return he has filed (or not filed) that he has ordered the Internal Revenue Service to hide them in a safe.

The outgoing commissioner of the IRS, John Koskinen, told Politico the agency is planning to move the president’s tax return from his filing cabinet to a proper safe.

“It’s in a locked cabinet in a locked room that nobody’s in. You’ll need a key to the room and the cabinet to get it,” Koskinen explained of the tax returns. “We’re in the process of turning that cabinet into a safe.”

Koskinen also said he has never looked up Trump’s tax return since it is illegal for anyone who isn’t directly working on them to see them. Because of this, he also does not know whether Trump’s taxes are being audited but said, “You’ll have to go with whatever he [Trump] says.”

“Nobody can, unless you’re authorized for the process of examination. I couldn’t look at my own return. Anyone who looks at anyone’s return is subject to termination,” he said in the interview.

Donald Trump is the only presidential candidate in modern history who has refused to release his tax returns. During his 2016 election campaign, Trump said he wasn’t able to release them because the IRS was auditing his taxes. However, the IRS said audits do not stop people from disclosing their own tax information.

In May, Trump implied he may not release his tax returns until he leaves office, in an interview with the Economist.

"I doubt it," Trump said when questioned about whether he would release his tax returns as part of a deal with Democrats over tax reform. "Nobody cares about my tax return except for the reporters."

House Democrats have tried to pass measures to obtain Trump’s tax returns but their efforts proved in vain when Republicans thwarted them.

REUTERS, Joshua Roberts