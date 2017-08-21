Is Protecting Trump's Big Family Too Costly For Secret Service?

Following USA Today's exclusive interview with Secret Service Director Randolph “Tex” Alles, the agency has issued a statement clarifying his remarks.

Apparently, the United States Secret Service is facing financial hardships due to expenses associated with protecting President Donald Trump’s entire immediate family as well as his many vacations.

An exclusive USA Today report claims that the organization doesn’t have enough money to pay hundreds of its agents for their “expanded protective mission” in covering the Trump administration.

This insight reportedly comes from Secret Service Director Randolph “Tex” Alles who explained, “more than 1,000 agents have already hit the federally mandated caps for salary and overtime allowances that were meant to last the entire year.”

The Trump administration increased former President Barack Obama’s number of agents from 31 to 42, with 18 of them just for Trump’s family.

“The president has a large family, and our responsibility is required in law,” Alles said of the secret service’s legal obligation to protect the president and those closest to him. “I can’t change that. I have no flexibility.”

According to Uproxx, in an effort to remedy the situation, Alles is discussing options with Congress, such as increasing the overtime cap from $160,000 per year to $187,000, at least for the duration of Trump’s first term. However, if this proposal is approved, approximately 130 agents still won’t be compensated for the overtime they’ve already worked.

Following USA Today’s initial report, the secret service released a statement clarifying Alles' remarks.

"This issue is not one that can be attributed to the current Administration’s protection requirements, but rather has been an ongoing issue for nearly a decade due to an overall increase in operational tempo," the statement read.

Additionally, the statement asserted that the agency has enough money to “meet all current mission requirements for the remainder of the fiscal year and compensate employees for overtime within statutory pay caps.”

Secret Service statement on USA Today report agency is out of $ for Trump protective mission pic.twitter.com/myffT3PW1x — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) August 21, 2017

Ironically, the latest statement comes after mainstream media began to heavily criticize Trump for wasting taxpayer dollars and misusing the secret service.

The eyebrow-raising contradictory remarks indicate that the secret service may be covering for Trump in more ways than one.

