Is Roy Moore Proof That The GOP Is More Extremist Than Ever?

Roy Moore, who doesn't hide his hate for Muslims and the LGBTQ community, is proof that hate is not a problem with Republicans. Is this the future of the GOP?

What has President Donald Trump done to the Grand Old Party?

The Conservative capitalist interests of the Republican Party have helped its politicians and constituents win political victories in the past, but their ties to a blue-blooded, financially-motivated support group may be over.

Trump’s supporters, while similar to Republican supporters in the past, abandoned legacy candidates, like Jeb Bush and Ted Cruz, for Trump’s extremist, hate-mongering rhetoric instead. Since his election into the office of the president, Trump has only strengthened his attachments to racism, bigotry, and xenophobia, and so have members of the Republican Party.

The proof is in the pudding with the recent election of Roy Moore as the Republican Senate candidate in Alabama. Moore represents all of the seething hatred that has been brewing in the GOP for years, but that was covered up by ties to euphemistic “traditional family values” and “social conservatism.”

Moore is a cartoonish representation of the evangelical American fanaticism that overran the country during the civil rights era, but worse. Moore’s views are not only ignorant, they’re dangerous.

Here Roy Moore says that the Newtown community is to blame for the Sandy Hook School massacre bc they weren't following "God's law." Sick. https://t.co/Uvt1vBcPG5 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) September 28, 2017

From late last night: Roy Moore and his foundation have opposed openly gay people serving in government. https://t.co/kGuIKT1EnR pic.twitter.com/rgYLnSq9j9 — andrew kaczynski ?? (@KFILE) September 29, 2017

We must help @GDouglasJones win his Senate race in Alabama to protect America from Bannon's xenophobia. Roy Moore is the grotesque love child of Trump/Pence, staunchly racist, anti-LGBTQ, suspended 2x as Alabama chief justice for disobeying fed court orders on "religious grounds" — Andrea Chalupa (@AndreaChalupa) September 28, 2017

Moore praised Russia for “protecting Russian young people against homosexual propaganda,” when, in reality, the Russian government has been accused of capturing and torturing LGBTQ youth. He’s essentially encouraging violent and inhumane tactics against the LGBTQ community in a manner that is directly synonymous with Adolf Hitler’s tactics against the gay community in the Nazi era.

Folks, he was twice removed from the Alabama Supreme Court. On one occasion, he instructed probate judges to ignore the Obergefell v. Hodges decision and enforce the state’s ban on same-sex marriage. On another, he refused to remove a monument of the Ten Commandments that he commissioned and placed in the Alabama Judicial Building.

Moore argued in 2006 that Rep. Keith Ellison couldn’t be sworn into Congress because of his Muslim faith, and he claimed that Islamic philosophy was “directly contrary to the principles of the Constitution.”

“In 1943, we would never have allowed a member of Congress to take their oath on ‘Mein Kampf,’ or someone in the 1950s to swear allegiance to the ‘Communist Manifesto,’” said Moore.

His crazed Islamophobic and homophobic notions all lead back to one common theme – his reliance on the Christian narrative to support his outdated hate. Moore even claimed that the attack on 9/11 was an act of divine retribution, most likely due to the “abortion, sodomy, [and] sexual perversion” that “sweep our land.”

In a CNN poll, 79 percent of Republicans said Trump's vision for the party is moving in the right direction, while 53 percent said Republican leaders in Congress are taking the party in the wrong direction.

If this “right” path is inclusive of the uprising of white supremacy, attacks on the LGBTQ community, a heavily prejudiced immigration policy, and the strengthening of white identity politics in the U.S., then the GOP is no longer what it once was. If extremism is the future of the Republican party, then the state of politics in America rests on one question: How do you silence hate?

The Democratic Party’s strategies didn’t seem to work in the past election, and they’ll need to be adjusted if Democrats are going to be successful in shutting down bigotry and racism. As for Republicans, is this the party you want to support, one that gives a platform to the likes of Moore?

We already know that most Republican leaders lack a spine, but John McCain cannot be the last reserve of integrity out there. If there are any decent Republicans still out there, it’s time for you to act.

Banner/Thumbnail Source: Reuters/Marvin Gentry