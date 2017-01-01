Michigan Official Is Not Sorry For His Call For Killing All Muslims

Village President Jeff Sieting shared a series of hateful posts against Muslims on social media and he is not sorry for his misconduct.

President of Kalsaka’s village in northern Michigan reportedly refused to apologize for spewing hate speech against Muslims in a series of Facebook posts.

Jeff Sieting’s threatening call for the killing of "every last Muslim" and for nuclear weapons to be used on the world's 10-largest Muslim-majority cities may be the cause of his removal from office.

Another hateful post said Muslims were destructive and "there is simply no place for them in our world." The post also suggested the use of using nuclear weapons against the 10 largest Muslim-majority cities, and other religious sites.

One of the county’s land-owner who was also a real estate broker told Sieting to apologize for the social media activity.

"You ran for office to represent all of the people of this community, not just the white, non-Muslim ones. You were supposed to represent all of your constituents," said Anderson.

Other joined in for the call of an apology, but the Michigan official who is also a Trump supporter showed no remorse.

“I owe nobody an apology for exercising my First Amendment rights,” he said citing his comments were protecting with the amendment right. He further mentioned that people were apparently going against him because he supported President Donald Trump.

"If they don't like my opinion, stay off my social media page ... None of these opinions have any effect on how I serve this community."

The Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations called for a state and national leader’s rebuttal for Sieting’s bigotry against Muslims.

Native residents are now calling for removal of the president from office. They are looking for someone to potentially run against the bigot in 2018. Around 150 people have created a private group on Facebook, “Kalkaska Residents for Peace" they are looking for a potential rival who would fight for equal rights, unlike their current president.

Phoebe Hopps, who is a social-justice advocate and the founder of Women's March Michigan, also joined in after residents who were naturally annoyed with their president’s prejudiced views contacted her. She is now in talks with village the police to "create a safe space" for residents to voice their concerns.

A protest against the president is scheduled soon, it will use aired on Facebook Live on the Women's March Michigan page. "It's important to note that this isn't against our president or against Republicans," said Hopps. "This is an all-inclusive message of unity and peace. It's a non-partisan demonstration."

Joyce Golden, a Sieting supporter defended the president. “If you don’t want to read it, get off of (his Facebook page),” she said, however she acknowledged she does not know him. “From what I do know, you are a very honest, faithful, hardworking man and I thank you for that. I hope you continue and stand your ground for your beliefs. I don’t believe he has to represent everybody.”

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters