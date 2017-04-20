Israeli Group Holds BBQ To Tempt Hunger-Striking Palestinian Prisoners

The dehumanizing event was reportedly held “to break the terrorists’ spirit and urge Israel’s government not to surrender to terrorist blackmail.”

In a particularly dehumanizing display of disregard for human rights, a group of Israeli youth activists held a barbecue party outside a prison the West Bank city of Ramallah.

The reason: to mock Palestinian inmates participating in an ongoing hunger strike.

As per the organizers, the event held outside the Ofer detention center aimed to “break the terrorists’ spirit and urge Israel’s government not to surrender to terrorist blackmail.”

There were around a dozen hosts who invited Israeli soldiers to join them.

"At this moment [the hunger strikers] will smell the food's scent and maybe later in the evening they will see it on television," event organizer Ofer Sofer told AFP.

"It is a bunch of terrorists that are threatening us with a hunger strike. We are happy that they are on strike. Let them have this strike as long as they want."

However, there is no substantial evidence to prove the claim that all of the hunger-striking prisoners are terrorists.

#Israel-i rightwingers cook barbecue outside prison where #Palestinians are on hunger strike, saying the smell will increase their suffering pic.twitter.com/ifxK5LgL56 — Polemic Dissident??? (@ShamiRebel) April 20, 2017

On April 17, more than 1,500 Palestinian prisoners began an open-ended hunger strike to protest inhumane conditions in Israeli jails. There are around 6,500 Palestinians, including dozens of women and hundreds of children, currently languishing in prisons throughout Israel.

“Fifty-seven woman [sic], including 13 minors, are among the prisoners, in addition to 300 defined as children according to international standards, 500 who are held in administrative detention without charge or trial and 13 members of the Palestinian parliament,” reports Palestine News Agency.

These prisoners allegedly suffer a number of abuses at the hands of Israel, including mental, physical and sexual torture.

Also, most of them are denied fair trials or access to lawyers. So, there’s no way of knowing if a Palestinian arrested over an alleged offense is guilty or not.