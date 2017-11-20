Here Is Why Israel Is Deporting A Holocaust Survivor’s Daughter

“It is inconceivable that a woman who was persecuted her whole life because of her Jewishness cannot find a haven in the country intended for just such cases.”

Israel reportedly rejected an immigration application of a Swedish woman whose father was a Holocaust survivor and ordered her to leave the country by Sunday.

The Population and Immigration Authority rejected 64-year-old Rebecca Floer’s application saying that her father had converted and she belongs to a missionary organization.

However, Floer denied the claims.

She said she doesn’t belong to any missionary organization and nor did her father deny Judaism. She added that her Swedish mother was a Christian who wanted her children to be baptized as per the Swedish custom. She was therefore baptized as a child but she still considers herself to be Jewish.

However, after a few years, Floer’s parents divorced and she moved to Austria with her mother and stepfather. She was also not allowed to see her father, Joseph Kornfeld who lived in Israel, until she was adult.

Floer added although her father feared identifying himself as a Jew, he never denied his roots.

The woman, who now lives in Sweden, visited her father in Israel for the first time 10 years ago. After relating to the Jewish culture, she applied for citizenship two years ago along with proof of her Jewish roots.

However, her request was rejected in July.

“The applicant’s parents baptized her when she was one month old. Information has also been received that the applicant was introduced as a messianic Jewish psychologist, who believes in Jesus and is associated with the organization Svenska Evangeliska Alliansen. This organization includes various missionary groups, some of which are active among Jews in Israel,” said an official.

Floer didn’t give up and filed for an appeal but the authority rejected her application for the second time and ordered her to leave country.

According to the Law of Return, the child or grandchild of a Jew are entitled to immigrate to Israel, unless the Jew “has voluntarily changed his religion.”

Floer claimed she has all the right to live in Israel as her father was a holocaust survivor. She admitted that he distanced himself from the religion but didn’t convert to any other faith. She also added that she feels it’s not safe for her to live in Sweden and is concerned over the rise of anti-Semitism.

Floer added that she was racially targeted as a child due to her religion.

“Her father was Jewish and was persecuted in the Holocaust and lost some of his relatives because they were Jewish. It is inconceivable that a woman who was persecuted her whole life because of her Jewishness cannot find a haven in the country intended for just such cases. This is exactly the purpose of the Law of Return,” said Floer’s attorney, Shira Schwartz Meirman.

